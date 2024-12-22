As a PC gamer, you might have already heard about DirectStorage. Announced way back in 2020 by Microsoft, DirectStorage is an API that aims to significantly reduce game loading times, improve GPU performance, and reduce CPU overhead, mainly on Windows 11. While DirectStorage was publicly released to developers in March 2022, gamers have yet to see the technology deliver the transformative benefits Microsoft had promised years ago.

Much of the delay in the widespread adoption of DirectStorage is linked to the challenges developers are facing in implementing the technology and overcoming some unwanted issues that it introduces in games. Although most NVMe SSDs and modern graphics cards already support DirectStorage, there is still much to be done to fully leverage its potential. Let's look at the 5 main things you need to know to stay abreast of what's happening with DirectStorage on Windows 11.

5 How exactly does DirectStorage work?

What goes on under the hood?

The conventional way of streaming game assets works by loading compressed assets from the storage to the RAM, at which point they are decompressed by the CPU, and then moved from the RAM to the GPU VRAM. What DirectStorage does, in a nutshell, is allow games to utilize the high bandwidth of NVMe SSDs and enable the GPU to take over the decompression step, accelerating the entire pipeline and moving the bulk of the load from the CPU to the GPU.

The CPU isn't eliminated from the pipeline, contrary to what most people think. It still handles the IO requests, but unlike the older way of doing things, the CPU is helped by high-speed NVMe hardware, which is why the biggest benefits of DirectStorage are seen on NVMe SSDs, and not SATA SSDs or hard drives (yes, DirectStorage is now supported on them too).

GPU decompression wasn't always a feature of DirectStorage, but was introduced in DirectStorage 1.1 in November 2022. With DirectStorage 1.2 in April 2023, Microsoft also introduced a buffered IO mode which essentially speeds up data transfer from slower drives such as HDDs as well, bringing them into the fold. In addition to reducing game load times as assets spend less time residing in the storage and are decompressed much faster, DirectStorage also improves GPU performance by offering the extra bandwidth of the SSD for use by the GPU.

4 State of DirectStorage in 2024

The story up to now