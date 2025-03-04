I have been 3D printing for several years, and getting started wasn’t a walk in the park. I remember my first 3D printer was an Anet A8, and it came in different parts, and I had to assemble everything. I remember spending the whole weekend with my brother, trying to make it work. It was an exciting yet frustrating experience, and after countless hours of trial and error, we finally got it to work.

Over time, I have learned a lot, and there are some key things I wish I had known when starting, which I wish I had known earlier, and I am here to share them with you. If I had known these things, it would have saved me time. Follow along.

5 Consider a fully assembled 3D printer

Assembling the components of a 3D printer is time-consuming