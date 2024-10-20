There are quite a few benefits that come with refining the skill of typing, and that goes for people of all ages. Kids and adults alike can improve and maintain their fine motor skills by typing. However, most keyboards — even some of the best keyboards on the market — are designed in a way that can cause wrist, hand, and forearm discomfort and pain. That's where great ergonomic keyboards come into play. They're designed with the human body in mind, and hope to help users find a natural, comfortable, and pain-free typing experience.

Still, the jump from a traditional QWERTY keyboard to an ergonomic keyboard can be a big one. It's important to know what ergonomic keyboards can do, what they can't do, and weigh the pros and cons before you go out and buy one.

3 Ergonomic keyboards won't solve existing pain

They could absolutely help prevent future problems, though

Source: Logitech

Ergonomic keyboards are designed to provide comfort and help foster natural typing positions. That's because of the problems that using a common typing position on most keyboards can cause. For example, studies show that people who use a keyboard for hours each day have a higher risk of suffering from repetitive strain injuries (RSI) and carpal tunnel syndrome. One report in particular not only found that typing more than 20 hours per week can aggravate or cause carpal tunnel syndrome, but also that wrist angle and postures play a significant role in whether a typist develops RSI.

Ergonomic keyboards, which by design intend to improve wrist angle and posture to reduce pressure, are the natural solution to this problem. However, it's worth emphasizing that the use of an ergonomic keyboard is more of a preventative measure. If you feel like you already exhibit symptoms of an RSI or carpal tunnel syndrome, seeing a doctor will be your best bet for pain management and rehabilitation. Ergonomic keyboards can absolutely prevent further pain, damage, and aggravation, but it isn't an absolute solution for RSI.

2 There are plenty of ergonomic layouts and designs

This isn't a one-size-fit-all kind of situation

Source: Keychron

When you hear the words "ergonomic keyboards," something specific probably comes to mind. It could be a wave keyboard, a split keyboard, a vertical keyboard, or a concave keyboard. These stark images probably give you an idea of what ergonomic keyboards are like, but it's best not to focus on a single one. There are so many form factors that it's almost unfair to lump them all underneath the phrase of "ergonomic keyboards."

While vertical keyboards (the keys are literally on the side of slab-like fixtures) and concave keyboards (keys are arranged and partially recessed in a bowl-like housing) are jarring, there are plenty of more traditional options. For those who feel like the most extreme ergonomic keyboards are too tricky or off-putting, a basic split or wave keyboard could be an easy entry point into the world of pain-free typing.

As someone relatively new to ergonomic keyboards, I started with the Logitech Wave Keys for Mac, which I reviewed below. It's an excellent starter ergonomic keyboard. For people wanting to try a split keyboard, something like the Keychron Q11 will be a great mechanical option. We've reviewed many Keychron boards at XDA, from Hall effect keyboards to traditional aluminum mechanical keyboards.

1 Ergonomic keyboards are expensive — and there's a learning curve

Close

There are two fairly noteworthy downsides to using an ergonomic keyboards, and they are cost and usability. It's safe to say that, after getting used to ergonomic keyboards, you will be quick, comfortable, and efficient typing with them — and that's especially true if you are a touch typist. However, people who aren't strong typers might struggle with ergonomic layouts. There will likely be a learning curve for people of all skill levels when moving to an ergonomic keyboard for the first time, though basic wave and split layouts will be easier to adjust to than, say, a vertical or concave board.

Additionally, you should expect to pay more for a quality ergonomic keyboard. You may be able to save a few bucks by building one yourself, and people used to paying a premium for high-end mechanical keyboards might not experience sticker shock to the same degree as those sticking with cheap keyboards. Still, price will be a consideration for many.

Why an ergonomic keyboard might be worth it

I can't tell you whether an ergonomic keyboard will be worth it for you, but I will pose a hypothetical for you to think about. If spending a few hundred bucks on an ergonomic keyboard now saves you from pain or medical bills down the road, is it worth it? I think it may be for people who spend tens of hours typing on an uncomfortable keyboard each week. However, you should weigh the pros and cons based on your own circumstances before making the call.