While the market is full of purpose-built NAS enclosures, perhaps they don't suit your particular storage needs. Building your own NAS is a rewarding project that gives ongoing chances to learn more about networking, virtualization, and containers, and it can repurpose old hardware that you have lying around. You don't need that much to get started, either, but there are some things you should nail down about whether your existing hardware is up to the task or what you need to supplement it.

10 Do you have enough SATA ports

Every hard drive needs a SATA port but you can add PCIe cards for more

Building a NAS is all about storing data at its core, which means plenty of storage drives are needed. The most important thing here is to ensure you have enough SATA ports for the number of hard drives and SSDs you plan on using. You can free up some ports by using NVMe storage for caching purposes. As you're using old PC hardware, the chances of you having a good number of SATA ports on your motherboard are higher than on recently released models, but it's still worth checking if your motherboard has any odd configuration issues with every port filled.

For example, many older motherboards disable one of the SATA ports (or more) if you use NVMe storage in a particular M.2 slot. This isn't too much of an issue if you're using an ATX-sized motherboard,, as you'll have PCIe slots that you can put HBA cards in, which will expand your SATA capabilities immensely.

9 Does your motherboard support PCIe bifurcation?

You don't strictly need this, but it helps when working out which devices you can attach