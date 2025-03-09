You're looking to flesh out your storage capacity and just checked your favorite online retailer for prices. After recovering from shock, one easily learns just how expensive this hobby can become, with drive prices reaching the thousands, depending on specs and storage type. It doesn't have to cost you a small fortune as there are some ways to save money without missing out on anything vital. Purchasing external enclosures with installed drives for "shucking" is one way, which involves extracting the drive and using it in a network-attached storage (NAS) device or server.

4 You're playing with fire the warranty

Be very careful when shucking