Planning to get your hands on that shiny new Nintendo Switch 2? You may want to protect it with a case since it's expensive, and damaging it would lead to a bigger burden on your wallet. Moreover, since the console hasn't even launched yet, finding replacement parts in the first few days or weeks after launch is going to be challenging. So, it would be wise to add a case to your handheld before your pre-order arrives. Before choosing a case, though, you may want to consider a few parameters and ensure the cover you're getting nails a few basic pointers.

Apart from the obvious fact that it needs to protect your new console, there are some other parameters that you can take into account before choosing the right case. They can add more utility when carrying the Switch 2 or ensure you have a better experience when gaming for long hours. That said, here's everything you need to look for when getting a case for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Related 9 Nintendo franchises we want Switch 2 releases from With the Switch 2 on the way, here's the series I want to see return this console generation.

5 Exact compatibility with the dimensions

Don't get last year's model

Source: GameRant

While the Switch 2 may look similar to the last-gen Nintendo Switch, they are both quite different in terms of dimensions. So, ensure the case you're getting has been specifically designed for the Switch 2. There may be several case manufacturers trying to push their existing cases for the Switch with fresh branding. Stay away from those, as they may cause harm to the console even if they fit in, since they would be way too snug.

The easiest way to identify whether a case is specifically designed for the Switch 2 or not is by ensuring the product name doesn't mention both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Another way is to check the dimensions of the case and check if it's larger than the Switch 2's dimensions, which are 4.5 x 10.7 x 0.5 inches.

4 Hard exterior with cushioned interiors

Safety with extra care

If you're getting a hard shell case in which the handheld slots into, make sure that the exterior is hard, but the interior is soft and has a smooth microfiber texture. The exterior needs to be hard to protect the Switch 2 from any sort of damage if it is dropped. However, the interior needs to be soft to protect the display and the rest of the console. You don't want the display to get scratched by rubbing against a coarse material.

A softer material on the inside also allows for better shock absorption in the case of a drop. Some cases have TPU on the inside that provides extra cushioning for the console inside when it moves around while traveling. At the same time, also ensure the case isn't too heavy, or else it may be a pain to carry in your backpack dur