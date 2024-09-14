From social media posts and articles to blog posts and podcasts, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed with information and struggle to retain what we learn. Here is where Personal Knowledge Management tools come in to deliver a digital space to capture, organize, connect, and rediscover our knowledge. However, with ample PKM tools out there, picking the most relevant one can become a challenging task.

After all, you won’t want to use a PKM tool that doesn’t align with your thinking style and how you work. Beyond software philosophy, it's essential to evaluate additional aspects before selecting a PKM tool for your workflow.

8 Check cross-platform availability

Cross-platform availability is the first thing you need to check. After all, your preferred PKM tool is practically useless if it’s not available on your preferred desktop and mobile platforms. For example, Bear Notes, one of the best productivity apps, is restricted to Apple’s platforms only. The situation is similar with Craft, another effective PKM tool that's available on all the major platforms except for Android.

If you work on a Linux desktop, you can prioritize tools like Obsidian and Joplin, which have native apps on Linux.

7 Learning curve

If you are building your first PKM system, go with a simple tool like Joplin, UpNote, OneNote, or Evernote. Some of the new-age solutions, like Capacities, Notion, Heptabase, Obsidian, and others come with a steep learning curve which may discourage you from building an efficient database.

Conventional tools like OneNote and Evernote come with a more standard toolbar and a familiar system to organize and take notes. In contrast, Notion has a block editor with a slash (/) command, Obsidian uses Markdown language, and Roam Research has quite a different approach to taking notes.

6 Notes organization method

Over time, you may store hundreds of notes, web clippings, videos, files, and more in your PKM tool. Here is where effective organization plays a key role. Evernote uses tags, OneNote has a standard hierarchy with Notebooks, sections, and pages, while Obsidian and Roam Research use backlinks and a graph view.

Each tool has a different approach, and you need to pick one that aligns with your thinking style and work habits. For instance, some individuals might favor a conventional tagging system, whereas others might find interlinking relevant notes to be more effective.

You also need to factor in the built-in search functionality on PKM tools. After all, you won’t want to scratch your head when you want to access a specific note from your vast database, so an intuitive search option is key.

5 Offline capabilities

Do you frequently travel or work from remote areas? You may want to prioritize PKM tools with offline capabilities. For example, if you choose Notion, you may regret it later due to its lack of an offline mode. I mostly recommend going with offline-first tools like OneNote, Obsidian, or Joplin for this convenience.

Related Supercharge your productivity with these top 5 AI note-taking apps Use automatic transcription, content summarization, and other AI tools to revolutionize how you capture and organize information

4 Pricing structure

Most PKM tools follow a subscription model. They can quickly cost up to hundreds of dollars per year. If you are tight on the budget, you can prioritize tools that offer a robust free plan. For example, Obsidian, Joplin, Notion, and OneNote offer all the required features for free. On the flip side, Evernote has increased subscription prices significantly in the last few months. Roam Research is also quite expensive at $15 per month.

3 Extensibility

Close

If you have a diverse workflow, consider PKM tools that let you enhance functionality with add-ons, plugins, and templates. If you use other productivity tools like Slack, Teams, Meet, Trello, and more, make sure that your preferred PKM tool will integrate seamlessly with others. If this is the case, you can skip usual tools like OneNote, Apple Notes, and Evernote, as they have a closed ecosystem. Instead, you can consider tools like Notion and Coda which support third-party app integrations.

2 Privacy and security

If privacy and security are high on your priority list, pick a software tool that is quite flexible when storing and sharing your data, and which also offers end-to-end encryption. For example, Evernote and Notion store notes on company servers only, while Obsidian, Joplin, and Anytype are quite flexible. You can choose to store your notes offline or on a cloud storage service of your choice. Joplin and Obsidian also offer E2EE with paid plans. Also, keep in mind that different programs have various methods of password-protecting your information.

Related How to use Obsidian to create a Personal Knowledge Management system Obsidian lets you interlink, organize, and search your notes effectively, harnessing the connectivity that turns your vault into an insight engine

1 Longevity and community support

Notion templates library

Company track record is the most important factor to consider. You need to pick a PKM tool that has a solid track record and vibrant community support. Ultimately, you wouldn't want to lose access to your notes or be forced to switch to another app simply because the company closed down.

For instance, Clover Notes was a promising new PKM tool in the market. Back in August 2023, Figma acquired it and shut it down completely.

Taming the information overload

As the name suggests, a PKM tool is personal. There is no one-size-fits-all solution here, as indicated by the plethora of offerings on the market today. That’s why it’s essential to keep the above pointers in mind when you shop for a PKM tool.

Remember that the wrong PKM tool can turn out to be a nightmare, or best case, completely useless. Switching to a different software solution is possible, but there is no simple one-click process, and you might spend a considerable amount of time transferring your data. If you want to learn more about the differences between Obsidian and Notion, check out our dedicated comparison post to find all the unique features these programs offer.