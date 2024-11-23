Network-attached storage (NAS) is fantastic for storing files on the network, making services available for an entire household or office, and connecting to various systems while away. Compared to simple storage devices, there's much more that can be done with a NAS and they're quickly becoming more like traditional servers. Most enclosures you can purchase have a few USB ports and you'll have a few when turning an old PC into a NAS, but what should you use them for? Here are a few things that can be connected to your NAS through USB.

4 More storage capacity with external drives

The most common usage of the NA SUSB port is the addition of more storage drives. This could be an external enclosure with a 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drive or a USB flash drive. Some NAS enclosures will even let you connect entire direct-attached storage (DAS) units to a USB port, adding countless more bays to install drives and store data. Depending on the NAS server, you could double, sometimes even triple the number of available bays with USB ports. An easy way to expand the capacity of your NAS is through the addition of external enclosures, but you should always check to ensure it's supported.

3 UPS to communicate with the NAS

An uninterruptable power supply (UPS) is a device that acts as an intermediary between the national electricity grid and your hardware. Outlets running through the device and connected to the battery are protected against blips in power delivery. Should power fail altogether, the battery will kick in without delay, allowing all your devices to remain online without downtime. This is invaluable for networking equipment and NAS. So, where does the USB port come into all of this? Many UPS will have the means to connect to a PC or other device to relay data about battery health and charge.

This can be useful when configuring the NAS to shut down should the UPS reach a certain battery percent threshold, allowing low-power hardware such as a router to continue sipping power for longer before the battery depletes entirely.

2 Printer for the home

Tired of having to connect your printer to every device you wish to print from? Perhaps the wireless connection isn't reliable at the best of times? Why not connect the printer directly to the NAS and allow the OS to make it available across the LAN? With the printer connected to the NAS, it can be transformed into a printer server, potentially unlocking additional protocols not supported by your printer.

1 USB to LAN adapters

Most NAS enclosures will have at least one 1Gbps port, but if you require more bandwidth, you could always resort to adding a USB to Ethernet adapter. Should your NAS support the addition of such a device, you can quickly implement 2.5Gb or even 5Gb network speeds without needing to splash more money on a replacement NAS. And because most NAS enclosures have more than one USB port, you won't be limiting what else you can connect to the device.

A NAS is incredibly versatile

Although separate from servers, it's important to consider the NAS as a capable device. Modern operating systems can handle numerous Docker containers and virtualized instances without being bogged down. The same goes for connectivity through available ports. At first glance, the USB array may be overlooked but some cool things can be achieved by using them for storage and beyond.