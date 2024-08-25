Key Takeaways Prioritize a spacious case, large fans, and a tower cooler for a whisper-silent PC.

Buy SSDs over HDDs to avoid the mechanical noise accompanying spinning hard drives.

Choose a silent PSU from brands like Corsair and be quiet! that also has a zero RPM mode.

PC builders aren't just chasing the highest FPS or the best Cinebench scores. Building a PC is often about creating something that you can be proud of, which you can look at every day and continue to derive joy from, for months and hopefully years after building it. Besides performance and looks, if there's one thing that PC builders crave, it's silence — soothing, satisfying silence surpassing sensibility.

With that reaching alliteration out of the way, let's get into the things you should keep in mind before you embark on the journey to build a silent gaming PC.

7 Don't stress over the motherboard

All you need is decent VRMs and enough fan headers

When picking your components, the motherboard might be one of the most important pieces of the puzzle. However, you don't need to rack your brains when picking a specific model. As long as you're going with a mid-range motherboard from a reputable brand that has all the features required for your build, you don't need to get swayed by fancy models.

It should have enough fan headers for all your case fans and CPU fan, so you don't get surprised later.

For a silent PC, specifically, ensure that the motherboard reviews mention that the VRMs of the model are up to snuff, so that you know it's capable of handling the power needs of your CPU. Next, it should have enough fan headers for all your case fans and CPU fan, so you don't get surprised later. The best motherboards on the market can be had for as low as $150-$200.

6 Buy SSDs, not HDDs

Remove more sources of mechanical noise

Close

Traditional spinning hard drives are mechanical in nature and have multiple moving parts inside them, which naturally produce a little bit of noise. With time, your HDD's noise levels might go up if it starts to develop some faults. In contrast, an SSD doesn't have any moving parts, so there's no risk of noise. These days, the prices for the best SSDs have come down a lot, making the choice easier for system builders.

You might think that having a single HDD in your PC might not matter a lot, but as your storage needs scale, you'll have to add more drives, and multiple HDDs will then become a problem for the system noise. Having one or two NVMe SSDs can easily solve this problem.

5 Skip high-end CPUs if you don't really need one

Power-guzzling processors can destroy your silent PC dreams

Close

Most people should stop overspending on the CPU, and simply opt for a 6-core or 8-core chip with lower TDPs but still great performance. If all you're doing is gaming, streaming, and occasional content creation, you don't need more than 8 cores on your CPU. Avoiding the power-hungry flagships and high-end CPUs will allow your CPU cooler to keep temps and fan speeds low, contributing to a silent PC.

Even a premium air cooler can get overwhelmed, or at least too loud, on a high-end chip.

However, if you absolutely need the power of, say, a Core i9-14900K, Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 9950X, or even a Core i7-14700K, opt for one of the best liquid coolers rather than an air cooler. This will add a little more noise to the system, but the AIO will be able to keep the CPU temps under control. Even a premium air cooler can get overwhelmed, or at least too loud, on a high-end chip.

4 Don't ignore fan curves and cable management

All your high-end components won't help without this