Key Takeaways 6 cores aren't what they used to be; high-end games can now easily leverage 8 cores and even more.

Overclocking doesn't yield significant gains, as modern CPUs come with excellent factory performance.

Pay attention to the TDP and L3 cache, as they greatly influence the cooling requirements and gaming performance respectively.

Don't be a fanboy for a particular brand; buy what's best for you depending on your existing needs.

When planning to build a PC, the CPU is easily one of the most crucial components around which the entire system is built. You might know the most important CPU specs to look out for, how to match your CPU and motherboard, and the mistakes to avoid when pairing your CPU and GPU. These things are undoubtedly important, but they're also relatively basic.

With the way things are developing in the desktop CPU space, the old rules no longer apply. You can't just stick with the brand you're more familiar with, ignoring SKU-level differences and fundamental issues plaguing a particular CPU generation. There are some other essential factors you need to keep in mind before buying a CPU.

Related Don't forget these 6 crucial specifications before building or buying a new PC You'll have to dive a bit deeper into the specifications if you don't want to regret your purchase

6 Conventional core count wisdom is changing

"6 cores for gaming" isn't gospel anymore

Close

For the longest time, people would happily advise you to get a 6-core processor for a gaming-focused build. The logic behind the rule of thumb was that games didn't really make use of more than 6 cores, and single-threaded performance was much more relevant than more cores and threads. While the latter remains true, the former is changing fast.

Faster single-core performance will still reign supreme, but even in those cases, "8 cores" is the new gold standard.

As we saw with Cyberpunk 2077 and other high-end games, CPU utilization has been steadily ramping up when it comes to the latest titles. If you monitor your CPU usage while playing these titles, you'll see the games utilizing 8 cores pretty heavily, with many of them scaling pretty well as you increase the core count even more.

Faster single-core performance will still reign supreme, but even in those cases, "8 cores" is the new gold standard when it comes to getting the most out of your processor. Specialized chips like the Ryzen X3D CPUs (they're 8-core models) will be even better for gaming, but as a general rule, you might want to consider an 8-core CPU whether or not you're building a PC just for gaming.

5 TDP is a double-edged sword

More performance comes with a toastier chip

TDP or Thermal Design Power showcases the maximum amount of power in watts that a processor can consume in regular operating conditions. It doesn't mean a 105W processor will always consume 105W when you're gaming, editing videos, or doing anything else, but it gives you a tool to compare the heat output of processors from the same generation or those having the same performance.

The 65W Ryzen 7 7700 delivers virtually the same gaming performance as the 170W Ryzen 9 7950X or Ryzen 9 9950X.

By opting for a CPU with higher power limits, you're probably going with a high-core-count model which will provide you more CPU horsepower, but it'll also come with higher cooling requirements. If you have to have a 12-core or 16-core processor for your professional workloads, then there's no way around it — grab a Core i9-14900K or Ryzen 9 9950X with a top-tier 360mm AIO.

However, if you don't have any need for all that power, and only need a capable chip for gaming, a power-efficient 8-core processor like the Ryzen 7 7700 might be the best gaming CPU for you. The 65W CPU delivers virtually the same gaming performance as the 170W Ryzen 9 7950X or Ryzen 9 9950X.

Related It's high time PC builders stopped overspending on the CPU Need a powerful CPU for your PC build? Don't buy more than what you need.

4 Manual overclocking isn't as important anymore

Modern processors are already delivering close to their maximum