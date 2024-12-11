While most of the dialogue around PCs and PC hardware revolves around gaming, it's not the only major motivation behind building a PC. Workstation PCs are machines crafted with the intention of performing in productivity applications, professional workloads, and scientific computing. Gaming might be a secondary and infrequent use case on these machines, so it doesn't dictate the hardware choices as much as it would on a gaming PC.

Before picking components for your workstation PC, you should carefully assess your requirements — not limited to the core components, but also the aesthetics and supporting internal hardware. The tips below will help you structure your thought process before you drop cash on expensive hardware for your workstation PC.

7 Understated aesthetics might be a priority

Not everyone likes a flashy PC

Unlike gamers who generally look for an aggressive "gamer" aesthetic, or at least striking designs and flashy RGB, you might want a case that looks stylish yet understated. A minimalist case with an all-white design, infused with natural materials, or having a compact form factor — these are all good starting points when finalizing the look of your PC.

Besides the externals of your workstation build, you'd also want the internals to exude quality without going overboard. Achieving this might mean buying an all-black or all-white graphics card, non-RGB RAM, a minimalist-looking motherboard, and a CPU cooler aligned with the rest of the theme. The look and feel of your PC is, of course, your choice, but most professionals usually don't prefer a flashy PC.

6 Be clear about how much power you need

Don't buy components ill-suited for your workstation

Considering the performance of modern PC components, you might assume that a powerful gaming PC will easily double up as a great workstation PC. However, this isn't always the case, since most gaming PCs are skewed (rightly) toward a powerful GPU, with the rest of the components picked in a way that they don't hold the graphics card back. This makes it necessary to view your workstation build as its own project rather than a gaming build with a new wrapper.

You might need a 16-core CPU for your multi-threaded workloads, something you will almost never see on a PC built only for gaming. Even the fastest gaming CPU in the world, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, is an 8-core CPU, owing its performance to its 3D V-Cache instead of the core count. More advanced users may need workstation CPUs from AMD or Intel that feature 32 to 96 cores, increased PCIe lanes, and tons more cache.

Similarly, simply buying an RTX 4090 and calling it a day might backfire, since, despite being the fastest gaming GPU in the world, it might not be well suited to your use case. Many professional workloads require workstation-grade GPUs for the best performance. This approach isn't just limited to the CPU or GPU; it extends to the rest of the PC components as well. Not paying attention to your specific needs and intended workloads can easily make you buy hardware that's little more than a bad purchase.

5 Research well before choosing the CPU

It's all about the CPU here