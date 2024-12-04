Productivity 'hacks' are a dime-a-dozen, but often, they fall into the trap of giving you busywork to do so you feel more productive rather than actually moving the needle with your tasks. To be truly productive, you need the right tools, along with the right laptop, Mac, or computer for your needs, and the right environment to flourish.

Figuring out which things you personally need for productivity will take some practice and time, but it's amazing how much time you can save when you find the right combination. To help you along that journey, I've put together some suggestions that I've found help with general productivity.

10 Cable management

Tidy desk, tidy mind (or at least more space to work in)

One of the underrated tips for productivity is keeping everything you need within reach. That doesn't mean you have to scatter them across your desk, but it does mean you'll end up with lots of cables hanging everywhere. Power cables, data cables, display cables, and more all want to turn your carefully designed workspace into a rats' nest of disorder.

To tidy things up, it's time for some cable management, whether that's with velcro zip ties to bundle them all together, a good docking station, or even going wireless where you can with peripherals. That way, you'll have more desk space to spread out the things that really matter, like your laptop, phone, timers, and other key pieces in your productivity plans.

