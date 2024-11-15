Believe it or not, Windows 11 is three years old this year. It's been an interesting journey as the operating system kept getting better with some major updates, and the most recent one is version 24H2, which is still rolling out now. Interestingly enough, Windows 11 version 24H2 was initially thought to be Windows 12, before plans changed internally at Microsoft, seemingly in line with the departure of Panos Panay in 2023.

While it still was a huge update in some ways, particularly for Arm-based PCs, I do have to wonder what it will be like when we eventually do get Windows 12, or whatever Microsoft ends up calling it. It's not hard to imagine that a follow-up to Windows 11 does exist — after all, we also thought Windows 10 would be the last version ever. And while we have no idea when it will arrive or what it might include, I wanted to go ahead and bring up some changes I'd like to see when the next version of Windows does come around.

One of the few things Apple does right

Close

As someone who only recently started using macOS full time, Apple's Finder app is not really as practical as File Explorer in most cases, but one thing Apple does right that Microsoft should have implemented by now is the ability to tag files. Simply put, tagging a file gives it a label with a color, which you can associate with work, school, or anything else. This is a feature that some alternative file managers for Windows also do, like the Files app .

Folders are still, in my opinion, the best way to organize files in general, but if you want to make it easier to find files inside a folder, using tags makes it way easier to filter files in a pinch. You can always look for files with a specific tag to find anything related to a given area of your life. This would go a long way in making File Explorer that much better, so here's hoping Microsoft adds it.

9 A built-in "Microsoft Wallet"

Why force us to use Edge?

Speaking of things Apple does right, let's talk about passwords. If you log into different apps and websites on your computer (which you probably do), right now, the only way to sync that information is using your browser. Microsoft has a password manager built into Edge, as do most other browsers, but when you have a platform like Windows, why not manage passwords at the OS level? This is something Apple does with Apple Passwords, and really Microsoft kind of does it too, since your Edge passwords can sync to mobile using the Microsoft Authenticator app. But why isn't this built into Windows itself?

And while we're at it, why not expand this to everything? Edge can also save your credit card information and things like addresses. Why isn't this stored in your Microsoft account and available everywhere? It would make so much more sense, and it would make the Microsoft Authenticator app that much more useful.

8 A more adaptable user experience

Windows Core OS, anyone?

Windows 10X running on the original Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

A term that was often talked about around the same time as Windows 12 was Windows Core OS. While this wasn't planned to come out at any specific time, the concept has been discussed a few times, and it may still be alive within Microsoft. Windows Core OS is the idea of a version of Windows that's more modular and adaptable to different devices, with different shells and experiences available depending on the device you have.

Say, for example, you have a 7-inch Arm tablet. Running classic desktop apps that aren't optimized for small screens or newer architectures may not make much sense, so Microsoft could remove support for those classic apps on that form factor. A taskbar probably wouldn't make sense either considering how much space that would take from your screen, so you'd get a simplified UI and some features could be removed to make the experience lighter on a lower-power device.

Really, I'd just live to see a version of Windows that can run on anything. This idea could bring back Windows phones, and give Microsoft an edge over ChromeOS in the low-end laptop market. Hopefully this is still in the works.

7 A better Start menu

It's time to admit this wasn't a home run