I've never kept my frustrations with Windows to myself. Whether it's Windows 10 or Windows 11, some things never change — namely those things that Microsoft doesn't care about enough. Over the years, Microsoft has focused a significant amount of resources on making Windows a pain to use, while mining as much user data as possible.

Even though we hate many aspects of it, we continue to use it every day. As we can't easily escape it, we have formed a sort of love-hate relationship with Windows. I could go on all day about my gripes with Windows, but I'll limit myself to five things that I wish Microsoft would genuinely try to fix on the world's most-used operating system.

Related 5 ways Windows has gotten worse Windows has been in a difficult place for a while now, and while it's improved in some ways, in others it's gone seriously downhill

5 Handling Bluetooth devices

I've basically given up

Close

I had a dream — a dream of enjoying my Sony WH-1000XM4 on my Windows PC. I wasn't asking for much, was I? Hoping to experience the same noise cancelation and sound quality that I enjoyed on my Android phone, I decided to use my headphones on my Windows 10 PC. Little did I know that Windows hates Bluetooth, and it would do everything in its power to make the experience terrible.

Bluetooth being bad on Windows should not be something that we all just accept.

The lag I had during gaming was bad, yes, but even the microphone quality was atrocious, so much so that my friends on the other end roasted me to no end. I even attempted to use them on my Windows 11 system, but there was nothing I could do to fix them. I had to finally give up on my dream, and buy a 2.4GHz gaming headset, which, interestingly, has its own set of issues.

Anyway, it's high time Microsoft fixed Bluetooth connectivity on Windows, because as it stands, wireless gaming is simply impossible if your headset doesn't have a 2.4GHz mode. However, Bluetooth being bad on Windows should not be something that we all just accept. I've read countless accounts on Reddit of others facing similar problems with other Bluetooth headsets on their Windows PCs. Someone at Microsoft should get to the bottom of this, ASAP.

4 Changing default apps

Sure, why don't I do it for every file extension?

Setting the default app for a particular type of file isn't something you do every day, but it should still be easy enough that I don't have to write about it here. Windows 10 used to handle this just fine, where you could choose a default app once, say, choosing VLC media player for a ".mp4" file, and it would automatically set it as the default for all other video file extensions (.mkv, .mov, .avi).

It's just one of the many obnoxious changes Windows 11 brought to the PC experience, prompting many users to move back from Windows 11 to Windows 10.

Windows 11, however, takes a different approach. It wants you to set the default application for every single file type separately. This lengthy process rarely makes sense, and should be changed to the old method. It's just one of the many obnoxious changes Windows 11 brought to the PC experience, prompting many users to move back from Windows 11 to Windows 10.

Related Microsoft should stop pretending that Windows 10 users don't know Windows 11 exists Microsoft has tried teaching the Windows 10 crowd, but it hasn't done much. Now it needs a reason for people to upgrade to Windows 11.

3 Controlling ads and bloatware

Windows 11 is basically freemium with a ton of ads