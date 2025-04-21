I have been 3D printing for a while now, and throughout, I have created my files for 3D printing using a 3D modeling program, as well as occasionally downloading them from 3D printing websites. It wasn't until recently that I acquired a MetroX 3D scanner to explore a new method for generating files for existing parts, then 3D printing them. Just like any other skill, mastering 3D scanning comes with its own learning curve. It wasn’t just about holding the scanner and moving it around the part or design to create a digital file. It’s more than that. I have learned valuable lessons since acquiring the scanner, which I wish I had known before getting started, and I have shared them below.

5 Consider the size of the objects before buying a 3D scanner

3D scanners have a limited range