Choosing the right cooler for your PC build starts with deciding what kind of cooler you want, and AIO (All-In-One) liquid coolers have a lot to offer. They usually offer some RGB, fewer obstructions when navigating the rest of your board, quieter performance, improved thermals, and sleek designs. They are a great option and precisely what I've used in my last two builds. Right now, I'm rocking a MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 liquid cooler from MSI, and the RGB fans on a beefy 360mm radiator lend a pleasant aesthetic while offering excellent cooling. While I'm happy with my setup, there are a few things I think people should know about AIO coolers before buying one.

4 It might not fit your case

Fitting a larger AIO in your case can be complicated