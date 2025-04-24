The never-ending debate over which is best between Windows and Mac won't be resolved anytime soon. Some fans will always think Windows is best, while others won't touch it after using the Mac Mini and other Apple products. I'm on the fence. I was a long-time fan who swore by MacBooks due to their refined designs, power, and efficiency. I've now switched to Windows, primarily for gaming and customization options, and have never looked back.

Honestly, both are great, and the right one for you depends on your preferences. I think people are hesitant to try different platforms because they are happy in their comfort zones and don't want surprises. I was the same, and I didn't expect these four things I wish somebody had told me about Windows before I switched to it.

4 Varying performance levels

It depends on your budget