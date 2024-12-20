I've been using the M4 Mac Mini for a little over a month, and to be quite frank, I've loved it for the most part. I mean, that much was probably obvious from my review, but as I've gotten more accustomed to how things work on macOS, there are a few things that I actually prefer here compared to Windows, despite using Microsoft's OS all my life.

On the flip side, there are definitely things I still prefer in Windows compared to the behavior on macOS. So I wanted to take a look at the many things I believe each operating system could learn from the other. THere's actually a lot of back and forth here, and I have about 16 things to go over. Let's get started with things I wish macOS took from Windows 11.

17 Window management

It's so needlessly complicated

First off, one of my biggest problems in Windows is managing my open apps and windows, and that's a problem on multiple fronts. First, managing open windows is very limited since all you can do is maximize them, snap them to half the screen, or manually resize them. It's a little too limited, and when Windows has the much more advanced Snap layouts feature, I have to wish that would come over to macOS. Better yet, some PowerToys-like implementation would be ideal. As it stands, I'm using a tool called MacsyZones to do the same thing, though it's a bit buggy at times.

But then there's the fact that open windows aren't shown on the dock (you can make minimized windows appear there, but that's not enough), and instead only app icons appear there. To open a specific window from an app, you need to right-click it first. What's more, using Command + Tab does the same thing — it doesn't cycle through your windows, it cycles through your apps. It's just way more complicated than it should ever be to get to the window I want.

Thankfully, this too has a solution with the AltTab app, which isn't perfect, but does the job well enough for me.