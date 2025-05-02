If you spend a significant amount of time at your desk, you've probably considered replacing your display's default stand with a monitor arm. It conveniently clamps to your desk and holds your monitor aloft, freeing up table real estate and unlocking a range of motion so you can position your screen exactly where you want it. These arms can hold up to one, two, or three monitors together, promising better ergonomics while also increasing the cool factor, as the display appears to levitate.

While our favorite monitor arms are serviceable and built to last, the product design leaves me yearning for optimization. Since I integrated one into my setup and discussed my qualms with other arm users, I've come to understand there are a handful of model-agnostic concerns that bother everyone. On the bright side, they all seem easily fixable at the manufacturer's end. Here are five areas where I desperately wish monitor arm makers would step up their game.

5 More colors please

Why stick with grayscale for everything

Colors are the least likely to grind one's gears when shopping for a monitor arm. While the product will mostly remain tucked out of sight behind your display, the range of color options available currently is depressingly monotonous. It's a sea of black, silver/gray, and the occasional white at retail outlets and in online stores. While these are safe bets that blend into office environments, they also lack personality, which you're likely looking to add with every upgrade.

I've gone to great lengths to color-coordinate my keycaps, cables, mouse pads, and speakers, but the monitor arm is usually exempt from this personalization. We once believed that PC cases could only be either black, white, or large glass boxes with RGB lights, but several case makers have managed to integrate bright colors and even wooden accents neatly. It's a stretch to believe monitor arms cannot go down the same road.

Imagine wanting a warm, walnut-themed desk setup, perhaps with brass accents. A standard black or silver arm sticks out like a sore thumb, while PC cases and custom water-cooling hardware will help you achieve the desired look. Unfortunately, unlike PC cabinets, these display stands cannot be disassembled or spray-painted in your backyard, especially not the more pricey gas spring models, which pack a preloaded spring inside.

Even offering a few more standard colors beyond the grayscale trio, or perhaps collaborations for limited-edition runs like we see with keyboards and mice, would be a significant improvement over the current stagnation.