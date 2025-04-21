Creating a functional and inspiring home office is crucial for effective remote work or focused personal projects. When I set out to build mine, I had a general idea of what I wanted, but of course, the journey wasn't without its missteps. Looking back at my own home office build, there are definitely things I'd approach differently next time.

Here are the key areas where my initial vision didn't quite meet the practicalities of daily use. The list below should save you from potential headaches and help you create the workspace you truly need.

6 Would prefer a standard 16:9 monitor

Over an ultrawide one

Since gaming isn't part of my daily routine, and my work primarily involves tasks like writing, research, document editing, and occasional video calls, the advantages of an ultrawide screen become less compelling.

Firstly, developers often favor a 16:9 aspect ratio for application optimization. Most software I use, from word processors and spreadsheets to web browsers and communication tools, is designed with a standard aspect ratio in mind. Also, vertical screen real estate is often more valuable for productivity. Many of my tasks, such as writing long documents, browsing lengthy web pages, or reviewing code, benefit significantly from having more vertical space.

While ultrawide monitors certainly have their advantages, particularly in specific use cases like gaming and video editing timelines, my focus on general productivity tasks makes the standard 16:9 aspect ratio more practical.

5 Ample budget for ergonomic accessories

Won’t settle for affordable options