You can create many things with a 3D printer, from storage solutions for your office to useful tools and even toys for your pets. The possibilities are endless, and you are only limited by your imagination. The best part is that there are a variety of materials available for 3D printing, from standard PLA to flexible and durable resins; the potential applications continue to expand, making it an exciting technology for makers, hobbyists, and professionals alike. If you just bought your 3D printer or have been using one for a while and are wondering what you can 3D print, we have highlighted useful things below that you can download and print.

5 Honeycomb storage wall