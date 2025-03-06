Summary
- Turn old Raspberry Pis into gaming companions with RetroPie and game servers—small and portable for gaming on the go.
- Use older Raspberry Pis to enhance home office productivity with DIY NAS, smart home networks, print servers, and more.
- Get creative with idle Raspberry Pis by experimenting with new projects, potentially creating something amazing for home decor or leisure.
Seeing a Raspberry Pi sitting around and collecting dust is a sad sight to behold. Raspberry Pis can be put to a lot of good uses, even old ones. As such, if you have a few SBC lying around and doing nothing, here are some ways to give them a second life. And yes, these can be done with older models of the Raspberry Pi; I'm going to assume that you don't have a spare Pi 5 lying around doing nothing, albeit you can still use one for the following projects if you so desire.