Seeing a Raspberry Pi sitting around and collecting dust is a sad sight to behold. Raspberry Pis can be put to a lot of good uses, even old ones. As such, if you have a few SBC lying around and doing nothing, here are some ways to give them a second life. And yes, these can be done with older models of the Raspberry Pi; I'm going to assume that you don't have a spare Pi 5 lying around doing nothing, albeit you can still use one for the following projects if you so desire.

3 Turn your Raspberry Pi into the perfect gaming companion

From collecting dust to playing on de_dust2