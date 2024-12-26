Task Manager is a Windows tool everyone uses at some point, but there's quite a high ceiling to what it can do if you want to learn the ins and outs of it. What's merely a task killer for most users can be a genuinely useful tool for development and debugging, for example.

A lot of features of the Task Manager can be a bit hidden or just fly under the radar for a lot of people. So we've rounded up some of the most useful things you might not know about Task Manager on Windows 11 (we're specifically using version 24H2 here) so you too can take your knowledge to the next level.

13 Launch Task Manager with keyboard shortcuts

We don't just mean Ctrl+Alt+Delete

I feel like everyone who knows about Task Manager probably knows you can launch it by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Delete on your keyboard and then choosing Task Manager from the list of options. Even as a kid this was a shortcut I used all the time.

But there are actually some ways to make it even faster. One option is to press Windows + X on the keyboard, followed by pressing T. This just uses the Quick Link menu, which actually has a bunch of other useful shortcuts, too. If you want to make it even faster, you can also press Ctrl + Shift + Esc on your keyboard to summon Task Manager instantly.

This is one of the more basic tricks on this list, but it can be a big time saver if you didn't know about it before.

12 Change the default tab

If Processes isn't good enough for you

Task Manager always launches by default in the Processes tab, which is the basic view everyone will probably get the most use out of. You can use this tab to easily terminate processes, which is all too useful when an app refuses to respond.

But if you don't have that much use for this tab, or you'd rather use a different one by default, you can do just that. Just click the cog wheel in the bottom left corner of the Task Manager window to go into the settings, and you'll see the Default start page option with a dropdown menu to choose your favorite. Every tab is available here, so just pick your favorite.

11 Use the old Task Manager

Not a fan of the Windows 11 design?

In Windows 11, Microsoft introduced a new design for the Task Manager that falls more in line with the rest of the operating system, with dark mode support, transparency effects, and so on. However, some users aren't so happy with this change, especially because it can sometimes take a little too long to load.

If you prefer the old style of Task Manager, there's a solution for you. Simply press Windows + R to open the Run dialog, and then type taskmgr -d, then press Enter. You now have the older version of Task Manager with the classic tabbed UI. Of course, you also miss out on things like dark mode support, but for some users, that trade-off is probably worth it.

10 The context menu options

There's more options than "End task"

When you open Task Manager, there's a good chance you're using to right-click a process and choose End task so your frozen apps stop wasting your time. But have you ever glanced over at the othe roptions that appear in the context menu of the Processes tab? There are a few good ones in there, but here are some highlights you might want to check out:

Create memory dump file - For debugging purposes, this can help you find out what's causing a crash or other issues with a given app.

- For debugging purposes, this can help you find out what's causing a crash or other issues with a given app. Open file location - Want to uninstall an app or make sure it is what it says it is? Opening the file's location will reveal where the process is stored, so you might be able to see the developer or get a better idea of what the actual program is. You can usually even uninstall it.

- Want to uninstall an app or make sure it is what it says it is? Opening the file's location will reveal where the process is stored, so you might be able to see the developer or get a better idea of what the actual program is. You can usually even uninstall it. Search online - Something you don't recognize? This option searches up the name of the process you selected so you can make sure whether it can be trusted or not.

9 Add more columns to your views

You can get a lot more information

You might think the views that Task Manager offers are just the way they are, but in reality, there's quite a bit you can change about them so you can see information you care about the most. This goes for both the Processes and Details tabs, which is where you can pull a lot of information about what your PC processes are doing.

In the Processes tab, you can right-click the title of any column to see a list of columns you can enable or disable. Some of these options include the GPU, Power usage, or Process ID, so you can easily get that much more information about the resources each process is using and what that process actually is.

Over in the Details tab, you can also right-click the title of a column and then choose Select columns to see a long list of options. There are a ton of them here, so we can't possibly cover all of them, but an option like I/O Read bytes can allow you to monitor how heavily your apps are using your disk, for example. You can see if a process is running with elevation or if it's using UAC virtualization, among many other things. Explore these options and you're bound to find something that could come in handy at some point.

8 Disable startup tasks

It's so useful

Disabling startup tasks is far from a hidden feature in the Task Manager (it has its own tab and everything), but it's a relatively recent addition and one that's extremely useful if you want to speed up your PC. As you build up more and more apps installed on your PC, many of them will try to start with the system, which can drag things down to a crawl during the boot process and slow your PC down overall.

In the Startup tab, you can get a good look at all the apps that might be starting with your system to make sure they're not eating into your boot times and overall resources. If you want something to stop starting with Windows, just disable that specific entry. You can restart your PC after you've disabled everything you want and you might see a pretty big difference in performance. I highly recommend doing this, as it's one of the first things I do with any Windows PC.