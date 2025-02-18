Any device needs continuous maintenance and proper care to last longer. Sometimes we ignore many things that may endanger the lifespan of our PCs and we don’t even realize it. This guide will hopefully help you pay more attention to the small or big things you do to harm your PC and prolong its life.

7 Overclocking without proper cooling

The risks usually outweigh the benefits

If you overclocked your PC even once, you know that only selected models of CPUs and GPUs can be overclocked. And the manufacturers usually issue warnings and instructions on how to do that.

The dedicated software can guide you to safely overclock the components, but all advise you to constantly monitor the process and reverse the settings if something goes south. Obviously, the most important aspect is that by overclocking it, the CPU or GPU will heat up more than in normal conditions.

In this case, you have to ensure that the cooling solution will handle the excess heat and keep the component running under 80 degrees C. The situation can go out of control quickly, but nowadays most PCs have a temperature protection system that will shut down your PC in case of overheating. Even so, a few failed experiments can take sensible chunks of the component’s lifespan.

If you insist on overclocking your CPU or GPU, read the manufacturer’s instructions and follow them to the letter, using the right cooling solution and the proper thermal paste.

6 Ignoring dust accumulation

Your PC needs to be cleaned regularly

If you haven't cleaned your PC in months, you may be greeted by an unpleasant surprise. Even if you have 3-4 coolers on your case, the inside of the case is probably covered with dust. Of course, the dust accumulation depends on the room conditions and the place you live. However, you won’t escape from dust build-up even if you live in the cleanest environments.

When you fail to clean the inside of your case and components, that dust will cover the fans, the heatsinks, and internal components, causing them to overheat or work less efficiently. Even if you don’t feel that the system has slowed down, it most likely has and the components will suffer the consequences.

When you decide to clean your PC, be careful to avoid some common mistakes when doing so.

5 Running the PC without a case

No, it will not breathe better this way

Hey, how about I leave my PC case open so it can breathe better and cool faster? Well, that’s not the best idea. Firstly, it exposes the internal component directly to dust, debris, and physical damage, which can lead to short circuits or mechanical failures.

I watched firsthand a friend dropping a screwdriver that ended up right in the CPU cooler and it wasn’t pretty. It was an accident, but he didn’t replace the cooler right away even though it was slightly damaged. A month later, he needed an upgrade.

Unless you're using liquid cooling or are tinkering with your PC, your system will likely work much better enclosed inside a chassis. If you’re using it without a case, even partially, you can disturb or limit airflow enough that it affects the PC itself. Then there is static electricity from other electric devices to worry about.

The list can go on so you should avoid running the PC without a case unless you know what you're doing.

4 Placing the PC in unsuitable places and environments

Give your PC some space, a special one

Above, I wrote about the proper environment for your PC. Keeping your PC in areas with high temperatures (e.g., near radiators or direct sunlight) is a recipe for trouble. Also, blocking its air vents or installing it in improperly ventilated rooms is not recommended.

That also applies to laptops. They are even more sensitive to heat because they don’t have the ventilation space of a desktop PC inside. If you’ve ever left a laptop to charge on a bed or some clothes, it was likely hot to the touch upon your return. That’s because some of the ventilation paths were blocked by the fabric, preventing the device from cooling down properly.

Even though it's in the name, many laptops aren't designed to be used extensively on your lap, at least not for prolonged times, without throttling or getting seriously warm under load.

3 Using untrusted software

Always purchase legitimate software from trusted sources

Random software can contain malware, viruses, or rootkits compromising your system’s stability and security. Even if you need to download trusted software, make sure you get it from official sources. And be extra careful when considering a free version as downloading from an obscure website might make you pay in other ways than you should.

Even if you are fond of exploring online, get a strong antivirus to detect potential threats first. You might wonder what insecure software has to do with the lifespan of your PC. Simple, after an infection, your system may unwillingly use more resources and you might need to reinstall your OS. This act alone will use more storage read and write cycles and cause unnecessary strain on your PC.

2 Installing incompatible hardware

Check the compatibility of new components before buying them

Usually, you won’t be able to buy a CPU that is incompatible with your motherboard because it simply won’t fit into its socket. However, you can get the wrong heatsink and a cooler for it. It might even fit properly, but it won’t do a great job of cooling your CPU properly. Your CPU will probably overheat and will suffer irreversible damage.

Other components can also encounter issues if they're not compatible. Using DDR4 RAM on a DDR5 motherboard (and vice-versa) can also cause many headaches due to physical damage to the connectors, reducing overall bandwidth and capacity and requiring a new motherboard to be purchased. Pay close attention to specifications when shopping.

1 Using damaged power cables or an inadequate power supply

The PSU is the heart of your PC

Frayed or damaged power cables can lead to electrical shorts, power surges, or even fires, damaging both the PC and other connected devices. It’s not that easy to damage the power cables, but if you notice a malfunction, change them at once. In my case, the cat managed to get her teeth over a power cable and the Ethernet cable in just a few days. Unfortunately, she doesn’t understand the danger, and neither does your little puppy if you have one.

At the same time, you must also be careful about the PSU. If it doesn’t meet the wattage requirements of your components, that can cause instability, crashes, or hardware damage due to insufficient power delivery. If you’re buying a new, more powerful graphics card, recalculate the power requirements. And always shop from reputable brands, checking reviews and shortlists of the best and most reliable power supplies, based on reliability.

All these tips will prolong the life of your PC

If you follow the majority of this advice, you will definitely extend the lifespan of your PC. You might not have the exact metrics about this, but if you think about them, they make sense. Nowadays, we tend to upgrade our PCs more frequently, but if you care about your budget, you should also care about your rig.