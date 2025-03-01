Buying and using Network-Attached Storage (NAS) is a great way to expand your home or office data capacity. They can be configured for remote access, and collaboration within the Local Area Network (LAN), and run advanced services such as media streaming, surveillance and security, and even web servers. Although causing damage to a NAS can prove challenging, there are some things you may be doing that could have the potential for undesired results.

Related Best NAS devices in 2025 Expand your PC storage with one of these NAS enclosures