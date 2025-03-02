Many people unknowingly put their computers at risk by engaging in unsafe habits. Cybercriminals exploit these vulnerabilities to steal data, install malware, or otherwise gain unauthorized access. Here are the most common mistakes you may be making today which compromise your PC’s security, and how to avoid them.

5 Downloading software from untrusted sources

Resist the temptation of free software

One of the most common mistakes is downloading files or software from random websites. Even if it is being offered for free, it might be modified to include malware, spyware, keyloggers, or some adware that will nag you with pop-ups all day long.

Cracked software might be the most dangerous of all. In addition to the fact that it's stealing from the makers of certain apps, the risk of infecting your PC is highly probable.

To avoid this problem, download software only from official websites or certified vendors that guarantee the safety of the products.

You may also use a sandbox or virtual machine to test the software before installing it on your working machine.

This problem can also be tackled by setting up the protection settings in your browser. For instance, Microsoft Edge has a feature called Block potentially unwanted programs available in Settings > Privacy, search, and services > Security. This feature can help prevent you from downloading such potentially hazardous apps.

4 Using weak or reused passwords

Go for a password manager and use complex passwords