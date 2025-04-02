I'm not pointing any fingers, but it's possible that you might unknowingly be hurting the performance of your gaming PC, even after using it for a few months (or years). You might not even know you're guilty of one or more of the following things, since Windows will not alert you in most cases. Alternatively, you might be ignoring some telltale signs, considering them "business as usual" for a gaming rig.

Most of these mistakes have to do with software, but a few are about hardware too, specifically the installation of it — which you would have done months or years prior, if you built your machine yourself. They might seem obvious to many readers, but for those of you who realize something is wrong, it's time to take back the lost performance of your gaming PC.

7 Running unnecessary startup apps

A few clicks, and you're free of the drag

I'll start with the most obvious performance optimization tip: the more programs running in the background, the greater the drag on your system resources. And most of these programs sneakily get launched the moment you boot into Windows, since they're set to run at startup by default. Programs like Steam, Xbox, Discord, Spotify, antivirus tools, MS Teams, OneDrive, and more are commonly seen running in the background right from the start.

It's not entirely your fault — the moment you install something new, it gets added to the list of startup programs, and ends up consuming memory and CPU bandwidth in the background. Unless you really want Teams or Discord to be up and running the moment you restart your machine, it's better to disable them in Task Manage or Windows settings. Not only will your system boot faster than before, but you'll also free up precious resources for gaming and other necessary applications.

6 Ignoring fan curve optimization

Do you hear them spinning?