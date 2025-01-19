Whether you use a gaming PC with a powerful CPU inside or do most of your gaming on a PC gaming handheld, you've heard that if your BIOS is working, leave it alone. For the longest time, that was sage advice because BIOS updates ran the risk of bricking the computer, but it's less of a concern with how UEFI BIOS are constructed, and truly bricked devices are rare.

Nowadays, if you don't keep your BIOS up to date, you risk missing out on new features. Manufacturers update BIOS to fix bugs, patch security issues, and improve the performance of your hardware. New platforms like Intel's Arrow Lake and AMD's Ryzen 9000 series often have multiple BIOS updates for their motherboards shortly after launch to iron out issues that may crop up, and new laptops and PC gaming handhelds also have updates to their firmware for similar reasons.

One main reason to keep your BIOS updated is for new features, which the manufacturer adds regularly. Not that long ago, Resizable BAR and Over 4G Decoding weren't standard motherboard features; they had to be added to suitable motherboards with BIOS updates. This handy feature lets the CPU access the entire GPU's VRAM, which it had to access in 256MB chunks at a time before. That increases GPU performance, and it's now set to be enabled by default on modern motherboards.

But keeping the BIOS up to date benefits more than just PC motherboards. The Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally have also received major features via BIOS updates. Notably, the ability to increase the VRAM allocated to the GPU part of the AMD APU that powers both devices has increased their performance with graphically intensive games. Without applying these updates, your device would be missing important features that improve your experience while using them.

