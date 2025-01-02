Building your network-attached storage (NAS) from scratch can be exciting but there are some things to consider before repurposing an old PC. You'll want to back up all the data on the old drives before installing anything and the PC will need a going over with an internal clean, drive check, motherboard I/O analysis, and cooling tests to make sure it's fit for use. A NAS will be running 24/7, so we need to ensure the system can handle this sustained load without failing.

Related How to turn an old PC into a NAS If you have an old PC still lying around, you could turn it into a NAS.

6 Back up all data on old drives

I cannot recommend this enough

Close

We've all been there. Repurposing an old drive for a new system, only to completely format the drive and lose everything stored on it without a backup. That's why it's vital you back up your NAS, PC, or any other device before working on it. Even if you're certain you have copies of everything on the drives you plan on using, make new backups just in case. You can never have too many. And once you have your NAS up and running, consider adhering to the 3-2-1 backup rule where you have three copies of all data, stored on two different devices and one stored off-site.

5 Check your OS requirements

You'll want to meet these