If you somehow missed it, CES 2025 happened earlier this month and it was a blast for PC hardware announcements. AMD outed a bunch of new processors, as did Intel, and Nvidia announced the new GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards. We've covered each announcement here at XDA, but if you'd like an easily digestible roundup of what AMD and Nvidia announced, I've got you covered with the heavy-hitting news right here.

4 AMD is still king of desktop CPUs

If you want to buy one of the best desktop-class processors, AMD is the only choice right now. Intel is still getting its bearings after years of stagnation and difficulties with its process node development. This led the company to outsource parts of its latest Core Ultra 200 series chips to rival fab TSMC. Things will hopefully look up for the company in 2025, especially with Lunar Lake mobile processors performing well. For the desktop, AMD looks like the better choice in the immediate future. The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D has just been announced and should become the new best gaming CPU.

Intel used CES 2025 to launch more laptop processors using the Arrow Lake architecture. These are notably faster than Lunar Lake chips and should provide more performance in a compact form factor. We look forward to testing the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX with its 24 cores and 5.5 GHz boost speed. Intel's GPU division has been working wonders and we'll also see some new integrated graphics on these mobile chips, adding additional headroom for gaming and creative tasks. While Intel isn't quite down and out in the CPU game, AMD looked in a strong position at CES for the new year.

