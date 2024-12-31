Despite its roots as a general-purpose operating system, it’s possible to turn your Windows 11 machine into a reliable server. From Type-2 hypervisors like VirtualBox and VMware Workstation Pro that can simplify VM deployment to support for WSL2 and Docker containers, you can use a myriad of apps to create an experimentation-cum-self-hosting environment within Windows 11’s simple UI. Heck, I’d go so far as to say that it’s one of the easiest server OS for beginners to the home lab landscape.

That said, Windows 11 is rife with several issues that reduce its usefulness in a hardcore setup. So, here are five points you should keep in mind before you settle on Microsoft’s flagship OS to power your home lab.

You should be the one in control, not the OS

Close

Since security updates can fix bugs and security vulnerabilities, they're undoubtedly essential for your home lab. Unfortunately, Windows is infamous for forcibly shoving updates down its user base’s throats. For starters, there’s the issue of Windows forcibly rebooting your system to wrap up the updates. If you’re running NAS workloads inside virtual machines, an ill-timed update is all you need to fall into a cesspool of data corruption errors.

What’s more, there isn’t a way to completely disable the updates, as Microsoft remains one step ahead of tinkerers regarding the auto-update mechanism. Regardless of whether you modify the system settings, run custom scripts, or even switch certain registry variables, Windows will re-enable the update sooner or later.

2 Higher system requirements

And more performance overhead

Back when Windows 11 was announced, the OS attracted a lot of infamy for its sky-high system requirements when compared to Windows 10. Once you consider the minimum hardware specifications required to run Proxmox, Debian, and other server-centric distros, it’s clear that the latest version of Microsoft’s uber-popular OS series requires a somewhat beefy system – at least by home lab standards.

But let’s set the system requirements aside for a moment. Even on a fairly decent PC, the container and VM performance will take a hit due to the system processes and apps hogging more CPU and memory resources than necessary. And that’s before you include the bloatware with Windows 11…

3 Extra bloatware and lack of privacy

Nobody likes data collection services snooping around their home lab

Microsoft has gathered quite a bit of notoriety for bundling bloatware in Windows. Unfortunately, this trend has continued on Windows 11, with the Redmond-based tech giant adding even more unnecessary AI apps on the OS. As if the additional resources consumed by these apps weren’t bad enough, many are rife with privacy issues.

If you’ve followed the Microsoft Recall fiasco, you may be aware that even the neutered version of the tool is a privacy nightmare. Throw in the telemetry provisions and advertisements built into the Start menu, and you might want to think twice about putting together a Windows home lab if you value the privacy of your projects.

4 More vulnerable to security threats

Compared to Linux-based virtualization platforms