Retro-gaming rigs are some of the most popular projects for Single-Board Computers, and for good reason. Despite their pint-sized form-factor and (fairly) affordable prices, modern SBCs hide a lot of firepower under the hood. On the software side, you’ve got highly-optimized emulators and emulation distros, most of which are simple to set up even for beginners.

But with a huge number of SBCs flooding the market, you could end up picking the wrong device for your emulation-centric project. As an SBC fanatic, here are my tips for folks planning to build an emulation war machine with their tiny tinkering companions.

5 Pi Zero boards are great at emulating retro consoles

No need to drain your wallet for emulating ancient systems

Similar to most games and apps, not all emulators require obscenely high specifications. If you’re a connoisseur of NES, GameBoy, and other old-school consoles, you don’t need a battlestation of an SBC just to enjoy retro classics. A Raspberry Pi Zero 2W, for instance, pairs well with most of the ancient consoles released by Sega, Atari, and Nintendo. For a device that costs $15, it’s a beast that can even handle light PlayStation 1 emulation.

Heck, the “Zero” boards from Orange Pi, Banana Pi, and Radxa are just as capable of running emulated titles. Thanks to their tiny form-factor and low power consumption, SBCs with the Pi Zero moniker can serve as portable gaming systems once you outfit them with a battery, some buttons, and a 3D-printed chassis.

4 Each emulation distro has its pros and cons

Trial-and-error is the name of the game