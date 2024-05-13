Key Takeaways New iPad Pro has one less microphone, but it remains to be seen how it impacts the user experience.

The new iPad Pro is also missing an ultrawide camera sensor that you get along with its main 12MP sensor on the previous-gen model.

Not having a physical SIM card slot may not be a huge bummer, but the lack of mmWave 5G support may stick out like a sore thumb.

Apple's new and updated iPad Pro models are here, featuring the company's M4 chip and Tandem OLED panel. In typical Apple fashion, it spent a lot of time raving about some really important features and big changes that are coming to the new iPads, but it left out a few key details that you must know before buying, in my opinion. I had to dig through the specifications sheet to learn these key changes that Apple won't tell you outright about its new iPad Pro, so let's quickly run through the list.

6 New iPad Pro has one less microphone

Apple has dropped a mic, quite literally

The first thing you'd notice when you skim through the specification sheet of the new iPad Pro models is that they only have four "studio-quality" mics. That's one less microphone compared to what we saw on the previous-gen iPad Pro models. Only time will tell how much of a difference — if at all — the fewer microphones will make when it comes to using the iPad, but Apple certainly won't tell you, and it's something you'll only find by diving deep into the specifications sheet.

5 No longer has an ultrawide sensor

No more ultrawide camera

While we're discussing things the new iPad Pro has dropped from its predecessor, it's worth highlighting that the new variants don't have an ultrawide camera sensor. This one's quite evident as the ultrawide camera sensor is physically missing from the unit, but it's still something which you may not notice unless you compare the new and the old models side-by-side. The new iPad Pro model, in case you are wondering, sports a single 12MP wide-angle camera sensor, whereas the previous-gen model had both a 12MP main wide-angle camera as well as a 10MP ultrawide sensor.

4 No physical SIM card slot

Going all-in with eSIM

Those buying a cellular model of the new iPad Pro in the U.S. will not find a physical SIM card slot. This means you'll have to embrace eSIMs, and prepare to set up your iPad Pro models without a physical SIM card. The lack of a physical SIM card slot doesn't come as a surprise considering how the past few iPhones haven't had the provision to support a physical SIM card. For those who are curious, the iPad Air models don't have a physical SIM card slot, either.

3 No longer supports mmWave 5G

You can still be a "Pro" with relatively slower 5G speeds

A quick look at the specifications sheet will also tell you that the latest iPad Pro models only support Sub-6 GHz 5G, not mmWave 5G. This can be viewed as a significant downgrade compared to the previous-gen iPad Pro models that had support for Sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G. This is definitely something to keep in mind while you're shopping for one of the newer iPad Pro models with Celluar connectivity.

2 No Always-On display feature

Tandem OLED is great, but it's not perfect

Apple's Ultra Retina XDA display is one of the highlights of the new iPad Pro models as it introduces the tandem OLED technology to the masses. There is a lot to like about this new display, and I see why it's getting a lot of attention, but it's worth highlighting that it doesn't support the Alway-On feature. That's right, Apple's new iPad Pro model, which uses the "groundbreaking tandem OLED technology" doesn't support the Always-On feature we see on the company's latest iPhone and Apple Watch models. This isn't necessarily a deal-breaker, but something that's worth highlighting considering how most people would expect a high-end tablet with top-notch features to have something like this.

1 Say goodbye to the Apple stickers

End of an era

Don't freak out if you don't see Apple stickers when you unbox your new iPad Pro and the iPad Air models, because Apple isn't including them for anyone. Those who bought the Vision Pro headset didn't receive stickers in the box either, and it looks like this will be the way forward. It's part of Apple's commitment to removing all plastic from its product packaging, and it appears to be slowly phasing out its practise of including stickers in the box.

Make a well-informed decision

Close

None of what I've mentioned above makes the new iPad Pro any better or worse than its predecessor. It's merely a list of things that you should know about the new iPad Pro before you spend your money on it. It's easy to overlook and let these small, yet key differences fly under your radar while looking at bigger and more meaningful changes, so consider this as a lesson to look at the specification sheet to see if you're missing something crucial that may affect your experience.