Your home lab should be a testbed for new ideas, techniques, and inspiration while you learn concepts and established wisdom. Of course, it's no fun without a little chaos as well, and that means sometimes things will break. Well, more often than not, but that's okay, because with a robust backup plan, you can recover from a disaster in no time at all. It's also key to having a productive home lab, as you can weed out parts that aren't providing value while still being able to put them back if you change your mind. Your home lab might have many things running in it, but the backups you'll need will cover short-term testing and also longer-term archives.

5 Storage

You are running the 3-2-1 backup plan for your home lab right?