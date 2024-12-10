Built to fulfill your experimentation fantasies, home labs are the perfect testing environments to bring your cool projects to life. Whether you’re a newcomer who’s trying to navigate the treacherous waters of distro hopping or a hardened veteran looking to tinker with advanced network settings, home labs provide the added advantage of letting you start over from scratch in case things go wrong.

But once you’ve built a reliable workstation housing your favorite VMs and containers, you might be a bit afraid to bring wacky home server ideas to life. So, we’ve compiled a list of all the measures you can take to make your home lab more resistant to your projects.

5 Enable automatic backups

And be sure to save the config files as well

Whereas typical PCs and NAS devices can only lose files due to drive failures, the experimental nature of home servers makes them a lot more prone to data loss. As such, it’s a good idea to schedule regular backups of your home lab to ensure you won’t have to rebuild everything from scratch.

Most home lab operating systems, from the beginner-friendly Proxmox to the professional XCP-ng and Harvester, include some built-in provisions to help you schedule snapshots of your virtual machines. But if you’re working on particularly risky projects, you might want to create some extra copies of your configuration files to easily spin up the server if a botched experiment renders everything inaccessible.

4 Configure VLANs to isolate vulnerable devices

Especially if you’re using smart home gadgets in your setup

Whether you’re running a camera-riddled surveillance system or building a hardcore smart home, IoT devices are typically riddled with security holes – to the point where you should avoid keeping them on the same subnetwork as the other systems.

That’s where VLANs come in handy. By allowing you to relegate the unprotected devices to another subnetwork within your home lab, you can connect them to the Internet without worrying about exposing the rest of your computing setup to security vulnerabilities.

3 Maintain detailed records of your home lab's operations

You’ll thank me later

Considering that many DIY ideas hinge on the principle of trial and error, troubleshooting is almost synonymous with managing a home lab. But if you’re in the habit of maintaining detailed logs of your experiments, you’ll have a simpler time fixing issues and rebuilding your cool projects if (and let's be honest, when) your home server breaks.

Documenting the hardware aspect of your home lab is also helpful when you want to modify the setup without spending hours triangulating all the physical and logical connections. Thankfully, there are plenty of self-hosted tools you can use for this purpose, including the wiki-esque BookStack, network-oriented NetBox, and the all-powerful PKM system that’s TriliumNext Notes.

2 Set up nested virtualization

Truly a game-changer