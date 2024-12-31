If you use a work-issued laptop or desktop computer, you can safely expect employee monitoring software to be installed on it. This software, as the name suggests, allows your workplace to view every site you visit, every email you’ve sent, and even all the personal passwords you save. In the most watchful of workplaces, this may also include keyloggers that can see everything you type or screenshot tools that track your productivity. How strictly your employer monitors your activity depends largely on the nature of your job, but you still shouldn’t store certain things on your work PC.

4 Your passwords and login details

Use a password manager instead

Many people save their passwords in their browsers to make things easier, but it’s not very secure if you lose access to your PC. When your computer isn’t yours, it can be taken away at any time for things like upgrades, repairs, or even if you unexpectedly lose access to it.

If someone else gets into your device and you haven’t logged out of your browser, they can use your passwords to get into your cloud accounts. Storing passwords in your browser is also a security risk. Cybercriminals often target companies through their employees. If your device gets compromised, you’re not just risking your login details but also your workplace’s security.

3 Personal data

There are so many ways you could lose it

Personal data, like medical records, financial info, and PINs, should never be stored on your work laptop. If your company uses employee monitoring software, there’s always a chance your private files could be accessed without your permission.

Even if your laptop isn’t actively monitored, if you’re terminated for any reason, the first thing they’ll want back is that laptop. If they have remote admin rights, they’ll lock you out right away. Once they get it back, they’ll likely wipe your files. And if the company gets sued, your personal files could become part of the investigation.

Your data is never truly safe on a work laptop. Some companies have tools that automatically start wiping files if they detect a security breach. Plus, if your laptop gets infected with malware, the security measures taken to fix the issue might end up deleting your personal files, too.

2 Unauthorized software and applications

Installing games is not a good idea

Installing unauthorized software or applications on your work laptop is a breach of company policy in many cases. Work laptops are typically set up with specific software that helps the organization monitor and control the security of its network. When you install software that is not approved or vetted by the IT department, you could inadvertently introduce vulnerabilities or security risks.

Malware, adware, or other malicious software can be hidden within seemingly harmless apps, potentially compromising your company’s data or exposing sensitive business information. Plus, unauthorized applications could conflict with the company’s existing software infrastructure, affecting performance or even making your device more susceptible to cyberattacks.

Also, installing games or apps that are not work-related can raise suspicion from your employer if detected. We’ve all felt the urge to check out a new game when there’s not much going on, but giving in to those distractions isn’t a good idea.

1 Side hustle work

Keep your side hustle to your personal laptop

While side hustles can provide additional income or be a creative outlet, it’s best not to store any files related to your side business on your work laptop. Many employers have policies in place that restrict the use of work devices for personal or outside business purposes. Some also prohibit employees from working for other organizations; if you’re caught doing so, you might risk losing your job.

If you work with proprietary information or sensitive company data, mixing personal and professional work could also lead to security risks, including leaks of confidential information.

Plus, your employer might monitor your device and find files related to your side hustle, which could raise concerns about your productivity and focus on your main job. It’s smarter to keep side hustle files on personal devices or cloud storage to avoid any problems with your employer’s policies.

Keep work and personal tasks separate

The work laptop isn’t yours, so anything you store there is at risk, whether it's personal files, passwords, or software. In addition to storing data, there are certain things you shouldn’t do on your work laptop, like browsing social media, playing games, and more. If you still want to do personal tasks on a work laptop and during work hours, consider setting up a virtual machine.