Get this ThinkPad E14 with a Ryzen 7 processor for $890 today ($479 off)

Lenovo inherited the ThinkPad branding from IBM almost two decades ago, and while there have been a few less-than-great models since then, Lenovo has been on a roll with more recent models. The ThinkPad E14 is a higher-end model that ditches the typical thin form factor of most ultrabooks, in persuit of more connectivity options, and now you can buy one with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor for $889.85. That’s a discount of $479.15 from the original MSRP.

The ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 model on sale is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, which offers eight cores, 16 threads, and a max boost clock of 4.3 GHz. You also get 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, a 256GB PCIe SSD, a 14-inch 1080p IPS screen with a maximum brightness of 300 nits, a 720p webcam, a fingerprint reader, and a backlit keyboard. According to Lenovo’s support documents, the included 8GB RAM is soldered to the motherboard, but there’s an extra memory slot you can use for upgrades later (up to 24GB total). The SSD is also replaceable, if you decide you need more storage in the future.

ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) This high-end productivity laptop is $890 right now. The coupon code HELLOHOLIDAYS1 should be automatically added, but in case it's not, you'll have to enter it yourself at checkout to get the sale price. Buy at Lenovo

This laptop has plenty of connectivity options available, including USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (with Power Delivery and DisplayPort support), HDMI 1.4, two USB Type-A ports (one 3.2 Gen 1, one 2.0), RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and a Kensington Security Lock slot. There’s also the standard boxy black ThinkPad design, and everyone’s favorite tracking nub in the center of the keyboard (which you can turn off if needed).

Overall, this is a great laptop to buy if you need a portable Windows workstation, especially if you’re fustrated with the lack of ports on most ultrabooks. The ThinkPad E14 ships with Windows 10 Pro, but you can upgrade to Windows 11 whenever you’re ready.