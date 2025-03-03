The ThinkPad has been the gold standard for enterprise laptops since its days at IBM and has continued to set the bar for workplace machines since the brand's acquisition by Lenovo in 2005. Today, there are a lot of powerhouse models to choose from, including the latest X1 Carbon Gen 13, the T14s Gen 6, and the still fantastic T14 Gen 5. While the X1 Carbon is undoubtedly a sleek and powerful option, there are a few reasons you might still be better off with a T14 model.

3 CPU Choices

More CPUs to choose from with T14 or T14s