Lenovo has not yet provided claims for the battery life of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, but we can theorize based on previous models.

One of the newest ThinkPads in 2023 is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. This business laptop is packed with Intel's new 13th-generation CPUs but in the same design and form factor as last year's model. It also has many new smart features like Privacy Guard and Privacy Alert powered by the Lenovo Commercial Vantage app.

However, while we know a lot already about this laptop, Lenovo hasn't mentioned anything about battery life just yet. So, unfortunately, we can't give you a solid answer as to how long your new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will last on a single charge.

But looking at the physical battery size, which is the same as last year's model, we can make some educated guesses. Here's why we think you'll be able to punch out roughly five hours of battery life on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 battery life

The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 sports the same 57Wh battery as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 model from 2022. Based on what we have heard, we don't expect Intel's 13th-generation chips to alter battery life too much. It's a minor generational performance improvement — just 10%. So, battery life should be around five or six hours, as we experienced when we reviewed last year's model.

Of course, the way you use your ThinkPad X1 Carbon will change that. If you always have the screen at high brightness, you can't expect long battery life. We found from our experience in day-to-day work with last year's ThinkPad X1 Carbon that if the brightness goes too high or if the fans kick in, the battery life could go as low as three hours.

Again, this is just an unscientific test, though. We have yet to review the device and will update this piece when we have one in our own hands. Until then, you can check out some of the other ThinkPad laptops, which we've already reviewed and have confirmed have a lot of juice to last you through a regular workday. If you're looking for something else, there are plenty of other great laptops on the market, too.