Since it is a business laptop that's going to be used frequently in an office or on the go, we understand that the battery life and battery are forefront concerns on the incoming new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. If the laptop ends up always being plugged into a charger, the battery life might end up degraded, so replacing it might be something you want to do. The good news is that you can indeed replace the battery on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 in just a few simple steps.

Lenovo has yet to publish a guide for upgrading the battery on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, but we have an educated guess on how the procedure will work. The company mentioned that the design of the new ThinkPad laptop hasn't changed between generations, so this means upgrading the battery will be the same as it was on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 from the year 2022.

Of course, you'll need to take safety precautions before you do so and consider the fact that swapping out the battery (and then having the replacement battery damage your system) might end up voiding your warranty. Lenovo also suggests paying attention to the battery life reports in the Lenovo Solution Center before going to the extreme of replacing ThinkPad laptop batteries.

How to replace the battery on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

To upgrade the battery on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, you'll need a few tools. A Phillips head screwdriver will be needed to get into the bottom of the laptop. You'll also need a prying tool or a flat prick to pull up the bottom half of the laptop without harming your fingers. We also suggest moving away from fabric objects or pets when working on the laptop, to avoid the discharge of static electricity that might end up damaging your laptop. With those precautions in mind and materials gathered, here's how to get started.

Fully turn off your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Turn the laptop upside down, so the lid is facing down on the table or surface you're working on. Turn the device around and face the hinge of the laptop away from you. Look for the five Phillips heads screws at the bottom of the laptop. There are three on the top, and two on the sides (one on the left and one on the right.) Remove those screws using a Phillips head screwdriver. Using a pry tool, remove the bottom casing of the laptop. Put the tool in the area near the hinge and slide it around to loosen the casing. Pull up the casing to remove it. Look for the battery at the bottom of the laptop. Unscrew the six Phillips head screws that hold the battery in place. Unplug the battery from the main board. Place your new battery into place. Reinsert the screws and secure them into place. Plug the new battery into the main board. Put the bottom cover back into place, making sure it snaps back into the casing. Reinsert the screws. Charge your laptop.

That's all that there is to change the battery on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Again, please ensure you're using only the authorized battery for your ThinkPad, as any other battery could ignite and cause fires. Also keep in mind that if you damage your ThinkPad while replacing the battery, it won't be covered under warranty.