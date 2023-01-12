The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 does indeed have Thunderbolt 4 ports, letting you enjoy eGPUs and so much more.

Lenovo refreshed the ThinkPad X1 Carbon lineup in 2023 with a new Gen 11 model. There aren't too many differences over the Gen 10 edition other than tweaks to the software to make more use of the webcam and new Intel 13th-generation CPUs. That means that, just like the last model, there are indeed Thunderbolt 4 ports on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.

What's great about Thunderbolt 4 on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11?

Thunderbolt 4 technology, will let you enjoy your laptop to the fullest, allowing you to connect it to accessories like external GPUs, Thunderbolt USB drives, and Thunderbolt-certified docks. It also uses PCIe signaling and supports connections for up to two 4K displays at 60Hz. Thunderbolt technology also uses the USB-C connector, so you can easily attach those accessories without worrying about which direction to plug the cable in. It's simple and easy.

We included some suggestions for our favorite Thunderbolt accessories below. The more notable accessory is definitely the external GPU enclosure since the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 lacks an internal GPU. Provided that you already have your own GPU, you can use it to boost your computing power while at your desk and enjoy tasks like gaming and video editing.

The other accessories are still great too, as a Thunderbolt 4 dock will get you extra ports, and a Thunderbolt-certified SSD will get you lighting fast data transfer speeds. Even a monitor with a Thunderbolt 4 port is great, as it'll charge up your ThinkPad and let you connect to an extra display for boosted productivity,

ThinkVision P27u-20 27-inch Monitor This monitor from Lenovo is one of the newest for use with your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Along with Thunderbolt 4 ports, it has incredible color accuracy, 4K resolution, and a really slim design. See at Lenovo See at Amazon See at B&H

Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock Made by Lenovo, this is the best Thunderbolt dock for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It gets you up to 100W of power, has extra USB-A ports, an SD card reader, and more. See at Lenovo

Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD This external SSD is extra fast and is Thunderbolt certified. It has 2800MB/s read and 2300MB/s write speeds, which are great for file transfers between your cameras and your ThinkPad. See at Amazon

TEKQ Super Veloce SSD TEKQ Rapide This external Thunderbolt accessory lets you plug your own SSD into the enclosure and swap out the storage as you see fit. See at amazon

Razer Core X Razer Core X The Razer Core X is a great external GPU enclosure. If you have an existing GPU you can plug it into this enclosure and play your favorite games, edit videos, and get an extra computing power boost. See at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock This sturdy metal Thunderbolt-certified dock from Anker will get you extra ports when you connect it to your ThinkPad. The mix includes two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt. See at Amazon See at Anker

You can connect any of these accessories to those ports and enjoy a boosted experience. Of course, you don't have to limit yourself to just these. We have a separate guide for other Thunderbolt accessories that'll work just right with your device.