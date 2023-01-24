Business folks looking for a new 2-in-1 device should consider the upcoming ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. Like other business laptops, this Lenovo device is different from many consumer laptops because it features 5G connectivity, so you can enjoy internet connectivity wherever you go without worrying about Wi-Fi. That's on top of the already great new features on the device, like the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs, options for more RAM, and software improvements to the webcam. While the 5G connectivity will likely cost you more, there are many reasons why it's worth making that jump.

Why the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has 5G

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has 5G connectivity thanks to the modem inside the device, as well as the eSIM and Nano-SIM you'll find onboard. For a laptop to connect to 5G cellphone towers, it needs that cellular modem, usually made by Qualcomm, alongside the traditional Wi-Fi card. It also needs either an eSIM or a Nano-SIM to provide the information for your laptop's connection to a carrier network. In this case, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has both.

We're not sure which company is making the cellular modem inside the X1 Yoga Gen 8, but based on Lenovo's specs sheets provided ahead of the product's release, we know that the device supports the faster 5G sub-6 Cat 20 speeds. If you're in an area that doesn't have 5G cellular towers, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is also backward compatible with 4G LTE Cat 16.

The setup is easy. You'll be able to configure the virtual eSIM through Windows 11 or insert the physical nano-SIM into the side of the X1 Yoga Gen 8. Windows will then recognize and let you switch between the cellular network or Wi-Fi from the Quick Actions area in the Taskbar.

The benefits of 5G and LTE connectivity

Seeing as the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is a business device, there are a lot of benefits to the 5G and LTE connectivity it offers. You can connect to the internet without worrying about tethering to hotspots or using Wi-Fi networks. Video conferencing, responding to emails, you name it, will all be available on the go. There's also the security aspect. Since Wi-Fi networks (both public and private) can easily be manipulated and entered by hackers, having a more secure 5G connection can help stop hackers from spying on you when you're in a public place.

So yes, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 does have 5G connectivity. It is set to release in April, starting at $1,729. In the meantime, if you're considering buying a device and need something sooner, you can check out some of the other best ThinkPads.