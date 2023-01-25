Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Even though the new ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 doesn't come out until April, it's a great idea to stock up on accessories for the device before launch. Of those accessories, you'll definitely want to consider buying a secondary charger in case you lose the original that comes with the device. Or, if you want to travel with a charger separate from the one in your home or office.

Thanks to modern USB-C connectivity, the good news we have for you is that a lot of third-party chargers work great with the awesome business laptop. Of course, you need to keep the power requirements in mind, which is why we're suggesting 65W chargers (or higher) that can juice up the Yoga Gen 8's battery without issue. Do note, though, that some of these chargers come with USB-C cables included, and with others, you'll have to provide your own. All this said, here are nine of the best we can think of.

    Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Adapter

    This official Lenovo USB-C charger comes with retractable prongs and a detachable USB-C cable for use when traveling. It also supports up to 65W of charging, and the included cable is of decent length if you're not near enough to an outlet.

    Insignia 112W Wall Charger

    You don't get any cables with this Insignia charger, but what you do get is fast-charging capabilities for devices other than the X1 Yoga Gen 8. It has two USB-C ports that support the tech, one of which can be used with your ThinkPad. There's also a USB-A port as well.

    Lenovo 65W USB-C Travel Adapter

    We suggest this charger for business folks who might be planning to travel with their ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. It has many different adapters for various international power outlets. You do get a USB-C cable included, too.

    Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)

    This is a classic compact charger from Anker. It's another third-party charger that doesn't include a USB-C cable, but it's one of the smallest laptop chargers on the market that pushes out 65W of power.

    Anker 525 Charging Station

    This isn't really a charger but rather a charging station for your desk. With this product, provided you have your own cables, you can charge up to 7 different devices at the same time. There are extra AC outlets on the back, too, sparing you some space on an outlet.

    Baseus Blade 100W Battery

    Planning to take the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 with you on the go? This is a portable battery pack that can help you charge your device when an outlet isn't near. It has a great LED display that shows how much battery power the power bank holds, and it includes a USB-C cable.

    ixcv USB-C 100W Charger

    This is a 100W charger that comes with a USB-C cable. Note that it only has a single USB-C port, though, so it only will work with your ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, and can't simultaneously charge other devices.

    This charger from Baseus is great for technicians or anyone who might be using the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 when in a car and on the go. It supports 65W of charging and even has a USB-A port.

    Spigen 100W USB-C charger

    Spigen's 100W USB-C charger is quite compact for its size. It still packs two USB Type-C ports that can be used two charge two devices at once (though it'll be limited to 45W of power if you do this). A USB-C cable is not included.

Since it's not up for sale yet, we don't know much about the battery life yet of the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, but whenever it is released, and you do need to recharge it, we're sure any of these chargers will do the trick for your new ThinkPad Laptop. In particular, we highly suggest the Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN adapter, as it's quite compact, and has foldable prongs that won't damage items in your bag if you travel with it.

If you prefer a cheaper option, though, there's nothing wrong with buying the Anker 715, as long as you already have an existing USB-C cable to use with the adapter. Other than these two chargers, it might be worth investing in one charger that has extra USB-C or USB-A ports like the Insignia 112W wall charger. With these, you can charge both your ThinkPad laptop and your Android phone or iPhone at the same time.