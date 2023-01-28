Coming later in April 2023, the new ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 packs in plenty of ports as well as an improved webcam and new Intel CPUs under the hood. But seeing as though it is a business laptop, if you're considering buying the device, a docking station will be a great add-on purchase. This helps make your ThinkPad a better laptop for use in the office, or at home when plugged into a monitor.

In addition to the existing two Thunderbolt 4 and USB-A ports, as well as HDMI and the headphone jack on the incoming ThinkPad model, a lot of the docks we're about to suggest can expand things out for you. You'll get an Ethernet port for faster and more stable internet connections, microSD and SD card slots for extra storage, and even dual HDMI or DisplayPort support for plugging in extra monitors. So without further ado, here are nine of our favorite docking stations for the new ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8.

Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock While expensive, this is the official dock for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. It packs in Thunderbolt 4 technology that'll get you support for using multiple 4K displays. That's on top of the additional ports it offers like gigabit Ethernet, USB-A, and a headphone jack. See at Lenovo

Kensington Triple-Display USB-C Docking Station SD4839P This Kensington docking station is yet another expensive pick, but it is more hassle-free if you want to connect to triple displays. It doesn't require any special drivers and is a bit compact. You'll also get USB-A ports, too, and up to 85W charging for your ThinkPad. See at Lenovo See at Amazon

Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) Anker's docking station is another high-end product, but it gets you up to 13 different ports on your ThinkPad. You also get up to 85W laptop-charging in addition to a microSD and SD card readers, USB-C data port, 3 USB-A ports, 2 HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and a DC input. See at Amazon See at Anker

Belkin Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Multiport Dock Belkin Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Multiport Dock Priced at $100, this Belkin docking station is slightly a more affordable pick for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. It's another 11-in-1 offering, getting you great ports like VGA, an SD card and MicroSD card reader, HDMI, and USB-A. This dock also has a foldable USB-C cable, so it can be moved around easily. See at Amazon

Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Docking Station Plugable UD-ULTC4K If you want a dock for your ThinkPad that's designed for businesses then this one from Plugable is for you. It doesn't use Thunderbolt protocol, but still offers support for up to three 4K displays, in addition to a ton of USB-A ports, Ethernet, and SD card readers. See at Amazon

Source: Dell Dell Dual Charge Dock This docking station from Dell is one of the more unique ones. It offers the usual array of ports like USB, HDMI, as well as DisplayPort, but there's also a QI charger on the front that can be used to house your phone in a comfortable viewing position on your desk. See at Amazon

Source: CalDigit CalDigit Element Hub This docking station from CalDigit is for those who might have cluttered desks. It's a small dock, but it offers a great mix of ports, including four USB-A 3.2 ports, and four Thunderbolt 4 ports. The entire dock is also made out of aluminum and is sure to match the feel of your ThinkPad. See at Amazon

j5create USB Type-C Hub j5create USB USB-C Hub Priced at $60, this is one of the most affordable docks you can find for your ThinkPad. That doesn't mean it won't pack the ports you need though. You still get HDMI, as well as Ethernet and dual USB Type-A ports. These are the basics for connecting USB drives, printers, and monitors to your ThinkPad. See at Best Buy

Source: Anker Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock This Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini dock is great for its size. It's powerful and can power dual 4K monitors at 60Hz, along with offering USB-A and Thunderbolt 4 ports, but it also has a sleek footprint that isn't too large. You can take it with you on the road with your ThinkPad if you please. See at Amazon See at Anker

From Lenovo to Anker, and even lesser-known brands like j5create, those were the best docking stations we can think of for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. For the absolute best experience, we suggest going with the official dock, the Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock. That dock matches the branding of your laptop and supports multiple 4K displays. Another great option is also the Anker Docking station, which packs in 13 different ports, similar to Lenovo's option. And if you're a budget, nothing is wrong with checking out the j5create USB-C Hub, which still has the basics like HDMI and USB Type-A.

Do consider investing in a Thunderbolt 4 dock, though, because Thunderbolt docks can offer super fast performance and data transfer speeds with USB drives. Some docks also charge your laptop, too, which helps reduce the mess of cables. I have a Thunderbolt 4 dock from Anker on my desk, and it's been a great dock for connecting my USB drives and moving files between my various PCs.