Aside from cases or bags that give you basic surface protection, it's nice to have extra peace of mind when spending at least $1,000 on an upcoming business laptop like the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. Part of that is the warranty that comes with the product at purchase, and thankfully, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has a good warranty.

As required by law in the U.S. and many other locations, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 comes with a one-year limited warranty. However, the warranty only covers factory-caused issues during the manufacturing process, but Lenovo also offers warranty upgrades and add-ons. For even more protection beyond that, there is a plan you buy from Lenovo.

Everything to know about the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 warranty

When the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 becomes available in April, you'll get a one-year limited warranty automatically with your purchase, and Lenovo details the full terms of the warranty on its website. It's important to note, though, that this limited warranty isn't for damage you might cause to the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. Rather, it covers workmanship issues that could come up in the factory or during shipping, including cracked screens, a broken power button, or even a hinge that doesn't work right. Typically, these are issues you'd notice within the first days with your new laptop. Lenovo calls this standard Depot Support, which includes everything we've mentioned above plus parts, labor, and basic phone support, but you'll have to ship the device to Lenovo for repairs (the shipping is covered by Lenovo).

For additional protection, you can extend that included warranty for up to five years with Lenovo Onsite Support. This includes the same as the basics we mentioned above, but you'll get faster repairs done at your location and basic phone support for hardware issues. This will cost you as much as $400 if you decide to go for a five-year added warranty upgrade, or as little as $79 if you for just a two-year warranty upgrade

There's also Lenovo Premier Onsite Support. This warranty extension gets you priority parts and labor, advanced phone support from Lenovo, and repairs the next business day, with additional software support. It ranges from one to five years. The price is as low as $25 for one year or as high as $489 for five years.

Go beyond the basic warranty with Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection Plan

In addition to the one-year limited warranty and the paid warranty upgrade, Lenovo offers a warranty service known as the Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection plan. As you can guess based on the name of the paid service, this plan covers damage you could cause while owning the laptop. You can buy this plan at checkout whenever the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 goes on sale. Examples of things included in the plan range from a bent port, missing keyboard keycaps, the charger not working right, or even liquid damage. You can see the full list of what's covered on Lenovo's product listing page. As a bonus, you even can get technical support from Lenovo for technical issues with Windows, like blue screens of death.

That's all there is to know about the warranty on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. You can buy the device later this year in April for prices starting at $1,729. We'll update this post with a link to Lenovo once it's available, but you can check out some other great ThinkPad laptops from 2022 in the meantime, including last year's ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 model.