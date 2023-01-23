Since the new ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is a business laptop, you'll more than likely be spending a lot of time on video conferences on the device when it goes on sale later this year. It's why we're happy to say that this newest generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a great webcam. The webcam can be configured up to 1080p with a Windows Hello IR sensor with computer vision technology and a privacy shutter. Thanks to new software features, the performance of that camera is also great.

Why the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has a great webcam

There are a few different reasons why we think that the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has a great webcam. It comes down to the sensor quality, the software features, and also the privacy features. When you combine all three of these things, you get an outstanding video conferencing experience, as well as a really secure laptop.

Touching on the sensor quality first, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has a 1080p resolution. This is above the 720p quality that used to be prevalent on most laptops. Other than that, the sensor itself is a 2.1 MP sensor. What this means is that the pixels in the images can be bigger, without looking too obscured. For the entire time you own your laptop, this ensures that you look better to those on the other end of your calls, and are a lot less pixelated.

Now, for the software features. New in the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 (and many other 2023 ThinkPad laptops) are software features in the Lenovo View app. This app has the ability to enhance your webcam image to look better in various lighting scenarios. There are other features like auto framing (to keep your face in frame), autofocus (to focus on your face and not the background), and also background blur options. These are all premium features you'd usually find on external webcams.

As for security, well, there are a few areas to this. Since the higher-end models of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8's webcam is MIPI-based and has separate IR and RGB sensors, you get to ensure that you can use Windows Hello without giving up image quality for the webcam itself. This lets you into your PC more securely, without a password. On top of this, Lenovo also adds its Privacy Guard and Privacy Alert features, which use the webcam to avoid others spying on what you have open on the screen. This all comes as an addition to the basic privacy slider, which you can push over the lens to cover the webcam when not in use. There's even a posture-tracking feature that can remind you to rest your eyes and improve the way you're sitting in front of the laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 external webcams

Even though the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has a great built-in webcam, you can still take things up to the next level with an external webcam. There are many great external webcams that you can use by attaching them to the USB-A port onboard the laptop, and then propping it at the top of the lid or on a tripod or monitor. The suggested webcams below have 4K sensors or 2K sensors, which are better quality than the 1080p sensor on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8.

Going back to the beginning, these are all the reasons why the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has a great webcam. With 1080p quality and great features backed by software, you'll for sure never have to worry about looking blurry or pixilated on your video conferences once the laptop goes on sale this April for prices starting at $1,729.