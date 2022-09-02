AT&T now has the ThinkPad X13s with 5G for $1,500

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X13s is now available for sale through AT&T. The cell phone company is offering the 5G variant of the latest Windows on Arm device through its retail stores for $1,550, several weeks after the ThinkPad X13s also became available for sale through Verizon.

This latest ThinkPad model is one of the most powerful Windows on Arm systems yet, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip under the hood. It’s also Lenovo’s first ThinkPad laptop with a Qualcomm chip. This new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip offers more performance than the previous generation, and the battery life on the ThinkPad X13s is outstanding when compared to similar devices with Intel CPUs.

Even the webcam is great, coming in at 5MP, with options for human presence detection so you can lock the device as you walk away from it. More important, though, is an option for 5G and mmWave support. This ThinkPad isn’t the first to support 5G, but mmWave support is something you don’t see often on laptops. When Wi-Fi isn’t available, this will allow you to transmit and receive data across AT&T’s 5G networks at faster speeds. You won’t find this on other laptops featuring Intel or AMD processors, as these are typically limited to 5G networks on the sub-6GHz spectrum.

Mentioning the fanless and thin and light design, AT&T appears to be targetting business customers for this release. Any AT&T customer, though, can buy it via the link below. But as of right now, it looks as if the company hasn’t yet stocked up on the device, which isn’t too surprising. Even Lenovo ended up releasing the ThinkPad X13s in June, a month after the initial planned release of May. AT&T customers can finance the laptop in a plan at a rate of $41.67 a month, or add it to an existing unlimited plan for $20 a month.

Source: AT&T