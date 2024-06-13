Key Takeaways Windhawk mod adds vertical taskbar to Windows 11, filling gap left by lack of customization options on new OS.

Microsoft has all of its attention tied up with getting Copilot+ up and running on Windows 11, but there are still a ton of features that exist in Windows 10 that have yet to make the jump. Some of these features have been OS staples for years now, which makes their absence in Windows 11 a little befuddling. One of the biggest sticklers is the lack of taskbar customization controls, with the newest operating system failing to let you place it on any side of the screen. Now, a third-party app has stepped forward to give you control over where the taskbar should go.

A new Windhawk mod adds taskbar customization to Windows 11

This new mod is part of a larger app called Windhawk, which is a big marketplace for Windows 11 tweaks. BNy itself, it's a powerful toolkit for people who want more Windows 11 customization, such as a dark mode for Paint and restoring the Windows 7 file copy dialog box. Now, a new mod has arrived on the marketplace, called "Vertical Taskbar for Windows 11."

The mod is pretty self-explanatory; it takes the Windows 11 taskbar and attaches it to the side of your monitor. It may seem weird to have the taskbar there, but in truth, there are lots of side-oriented taskbar fans out there who were disappointed to see the lack of support in Windows 11. There are a few caveats to the mod, however; it's only guaranteed to run on 22H2 and 23H2, and it doesn't play nicely with Windhawk's other taskbar mods. Plus, it looks like the time and date also get turned on their sides. However, it's still a handy way to get your vertical taskbar back.

If this sounds like something you'd like, why not also check out StartAllBack? It lets you send your taskbar back to the Windows 7 days, making it a fantastic pick for people who long for the designs of yore.