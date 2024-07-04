Key Takeaways Third-party apps like Luminar Neo, DaVinci Resolve, Cephable, and McAfee are leveraging the AI processing power of Copilot+ PCs for enhanced image editing, video editing, accessibility, and security.

Copilot+ PCs' Snapdragon X chips speed up AI processes by as much as 200x, making them ideal for tasks like image enhancement, video editing, and voice recognition.

The growing support for third-party apps on Copilot+ PCs highlights the potential for AI-powered devices to become more versatile and useful across various industries.

When discussing Copilot+ PC, it's really easy only to consider them from Microsoft's perspective. When people cover what a Copilot+ PC can do, they usually focus on all of the Redmond giant's tools, including the controversial Recall feature. However, don't forget that the Snapdragon X inside a Copilot+ PC can do a lot more than Microsoft's apps; in fact, we're seeing third-party support coming in that puts the additional AI processing power to good use. So, here are four ways that third-party apps are putting Copilot+ PCs to good use.

1 Luminar Neo

Using the power of AI to enhance your images

Image Credit: Skylum

The first example, and the one that inspired me to lift the lid on apps that can utilize the Snapdragon X chips, is Luminar Neo. This app caught my eye when Skylum announced that its photo editor would come with support for the Snapdragon X to speed up its AI processes. Luminar Neo already has some AI tools you can use on regular PCs, but if you have a Copilot+ PC, those processes are sped up by up to 200x.

2 DaVinci Resolve

Making an excellent video editing program even better

Close

This one is a personal fave of mine because I really like using DaVinci Resolve for editing my videos. Black Magic Design posted a huge update in early June covering all the ways that its video editor can make use of a Snapdragon X chip. The software comes with the DaVinci Neural Engine AI and IntelliTrack AI, and the list of compatible features is pretty comprehensive:

The new IntelliTrack AI, released in version 19 is powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine, optimizing tracking and stabilization in the color and Fusion pages. It can also be used in Fairlight to automatically generate precision audio panning by tracking people or objects as they move across 2D and 3D spaces. With AI audio panning to video, customers can quickly pan multiple actors in a scene, controlling their voice positions in the mix environment. The AI based dialogue separator FX lets customers rebalance dialogue against background sound and the reverberant sound of the room. Customers get controls for voice, background and ambience so customers can reduce, remix or remove competing sounds. It’s perfect for field recordings and interviews in busy locations.

While DaVinci Resolve's AI tools won't make the videos for you by any means, it's still a good way to cut down on busywork - just let the artificial intelligence do all the heavy lifting.

3 Cephable

Bringing the power of AI to the world of accessibility

Image Credit: Cephable

It's easy to scoff at AI-powered tools. At best, they can sometimes do a poor job trying to recreate what a human can do; at worst, they can take people's jobs. But there's little to complain about when people are using AI to help others who have issues using their computers. While it's easy for us to get used to the idea of using a mouse and keyboard to navigate our PCs, people who don't have the arm strength need to rely on verbal commands and text-to-speech. In serious cases, all someone can use to get around their PCs are motions with their head and facial expressions.

Fortunately, AI can help with all of those areas, as proven by the Cephable app. In a big announcement in early June, Cephable announced that its AI-powered tools would run on Copilot+'s Snapdragon X hardware. This makes the devices use less battery, which is highly desirable when someone finds it difficult to get their device plugged in and charging. However, the NPU can put Cephable's machine learning to good use, giving them the proper hardware they require to do their jobs. This allows Cephable to better recognize faces, see when the user is making specific expressions, and translate their speech into text or system commands.

4 McAfee

Keeping users safe with the power of artificial intelligence

Image generation and voice recognition tools are only scratching the iceberg of what AI can achieve. They can also be trained to spot viruses, defend against threats, and - in a weird twist of fate - detect deepfakes created by other AI models. As reported by ZDNet, McAfee is working on a tool that runs off of Snapdragon X, used to detect AI-generated videos to fight against misinformation. Getting this technology onto people's PCs is particularly useful, as it arms users with the means to cut through AI-generated falsehoods before they take them at face value.

It's easy to assume that Copilot+ PCs are only good for using Windows' AI tools - after all, that's how they're marketed. However, there's nothing stopping third-party developers from making use of the powerful NPU tucked away within the Snapdragon X. And as AI PCs spread amongst the populace, we may see more and more apps add native, on-board support for their AI tools.