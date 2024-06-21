With the first wave of Copilot+ PCs now hitting the market, there's plenty to be excited about if you're thinking about getting a new PC. But while Windows 11 in itself is pretty exciting right now thanks to the 2024 Update, it's still far from perfect on its own.

Third-party apps are what makes Windows the great operating system that it is, and if you want to make the most out of your Windows PC, you're going to need some of them. So let's take a look at some of the apps you should install on your new Windows PC, whether it's new or old.

10 WinAero Tweaker

Bend Windows 11 to your will

As Microsoft keeps injecting more features and changes into Windows, it's only natural that some users are averse to new versions, and if you want to make things feel more familiar and faster, WinAero Tweaker is for you.

This is an app that's been around for many many years and works with various Windows versions, and it allows you to change or disable certain Windows features. FOor example, you can disable Copilot if you don't care about Microsoft's AI, disable telemetry, customize the boot screen, and much, much more. The list of features is so extensive that it would be impossible to list it all here, but if you miss something about the way Windows used to work, there's a good chance you can bring it back with this app, and you can do a lot more than that too. Give it a shot, you won't regret it.

9 Vivaldi

Still the best browser

A browser may not be the most exciting thing to include here considering that not only does Windows 11 already include a pretty good one, but there are plenty of popular alternatives, such as Google Chrome. But Vivaldi is still one of the best options around if you want a powerful and highly customizable browser.

Vivaldi does the browser things you'd expect, but it takes them further. For example, you can view multiple tabs side-by-side in the same window, and you can stack multiple tabs into one, too. You can also create workspaces to quickly switch between different groups of tabs.

One of my favorite features in Vivaldi, however, is the built-in Mail client and RSS feed reader. It makes it that much easier to stay on top of news and my inbox. I have multiple email accounts, and checking each one can be tedious, so a tool like this makes sure I'm always up to date without having to waste too much time. But there's a lot more to Vivaldi, including a calendar, notes, a to-do list, the ability to open any website you want in a sidebar and have it quickly accessible, and very in-depth customization. For almost any menu in Vivaldi, you can add or remove buttons to your liking, and you can also customize their look with in-deth themes that go further than your average Chrome theme. It's the swiss army knife of browsers,

8 Auto Dark Mode

Windows should do this already